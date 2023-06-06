Senior third baseman Natalie Quinlan's final at-bat as a Brentsville Tiger was a memorable one, blasting her 14th home run of the season in the seventh inning of the Class 3 state quarterfinal contest against the visiting York Hawks.

Unfortunately, her late power surge wasn't enough as York rode the arm and bat of its starting pitcher Sarah Witt to a 15-3 victory. Witt gave up just five hits in the circle and went 5-for-5 with a homer and three doubles.

"We are averaging eight, nine, 10 runs a night but this wasn't our night," Brentsville coach Mike Post said.

Quinlan made quite an impression on her teammates all season, blasting dingers to all fields as Brentsville (17-7) won its second consecutive Region B title. On Tuesday, she went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a homer and finished her career as Brentsville's all-time home run leader with 26.

But the Tigers were uncharacteristically sloppy defensively against York, falling behind 5-0 after just two innings. The Tigers committed two errors in the Hawks' three-run second and allowed 18 hits in the contest. They also couldn't muster much offense against Witt.

"She had total command of the locations," Post said of Witt. "They called an outside pitch, she'd paint the corner. They call it inside, she'd paint the corner. Honest to God, they did exactly what we thought they were going to do....We just didn't adjust to it."

"I just think we weren't focused enough but our heart was definitely there," Quinlan said.

After the game, Post raved about Quinlan's accomplishments, which included setting a state record for most RBI in a single season (former mark was 57). He also recalled how far the program has come when the Tigers were the "laughingstock of the area." Now, they are brimming with talented underclassmen. On Tuesday, Quinlan and shortstop and leadoff hitter Raegan Cullen were the only senior starters.

"We had two years of really good stuff and this was a historic season," Post said. "It just brings light to the program and the community, something that hadn't been there for many years."

"We used to not be the best team," Quinlan said "But we definitely have gotten...better and it's definitely because of Mike [Post]. He has pushed us to our limits, and we just accomplished a lot of things along the way."