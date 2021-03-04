Ben Huffman waited and waited until he could wait no longer. He needed an answer.
With the 200-yard freestyle finals about to begin Feb. 25 at the Class 3 state swimming championships in Christiansburg, the Brentsville High School junior wanted to know if he could wear the number 12 on his chest to honor his cancer-stricken friend:
To avoid the possibility of disqualification, Huffman asked meet officials before he arrived at states, but never heard back. Finally enough was enough. After warm-ups leading into the 200-free, Huffman’s father Joe, who was working the meet, inquired one final time.
The officials approved Huffman’s request. Joe wrote the number with a Sharpie in a spot no one could miss: above his son’s heart.
Good to go, Huffman turned his attention toward the race and more specifically Ryland Harris.
It was hard for Huffman not to think about Harris even as Huffman prepared for the biggest race of his high school career.
Last April, Harris, who plays baseball, football and wrestling, was diagnosed with brain cancer. The news shocked the community and drew immediate and constant support. One moment in particular stood out. The day before Harris started chemo, Huffman was among 30 kids who stood in the Harris’ front yard and sang John Denver’s “Country Roads,” Brentsville’s unofficial theme song played at the end of every home football game.
A few weeks before the state swim meet, Huffman said devised his own special way of showing his support. He wanted to write Harris’ baseball number on his chest. Huffman proposed the idea to Harris who loved it.
Although the 200 is not his best event, Huffman is still formidable swimming that distance. And after placing fourth and third his first two years, Huffman had plenty of incentive to come out on top this year.
Huffman said he felt some added pressure by dedicating the race to Harris, but refused to back out. This was too important.
“There was no way I could lose and disappoint him,” Huffman said.
He kept his word and captured the state title. But as happy as he was about getting over the hump, he remained focused on his real motivation for pushing himself.
“He was of course excited by the accomplishment, but that race was really for Ryland,” said Brentsville head coach Peter Milligan said.
Huffman first met Harris in ninth grade. At the time, Huffman knew no one at Brentsville after attending a private school. But Harris quickly made Huffman feel welcomed the first day of class. The two became inseparable and Huffman added more friends through his relationship with Harris
“He’s one of those kids who everybody knows,” Huffman said.
After his victory in the 200, Huffman sent Harris the video and pictures. While Huffman viewed his title as a personal milestone, he reveled in sharing it with his friend. The moment also helped keep things in perspective.
Huffman endured his own ups and downs this season. He missed six weeks after breaking his hand on Thanksgiving Day in an ATV accident and did not return to practice until Jan. 2. All the COVID-19 restrictions didn’t help. Nor did the snow, which postponed the state meet from its original date of Feb. 14.
But Huffman never let any of it distract him. A week after the state meet, the number 12 has almost disappeared from Harris’ chest. The memory, though, of his friend’s expression will last forever.
“It lit up his face,” Huffman said.
