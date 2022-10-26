Over the past two outings, Brentsville quarterback Caleb Alexander had made opponents pay for focusing too much attention on the Tigers’ rushing game.
The junior has thrown seven touchdown passes during that time as the Tigers took advantage of matchups with great success.
On Friday, Alexander threw for a career-high 306 yards in Class 3 Brentsville’s 28-14 win over Class 5 Riverside. Alexander connected with Nico Orlando for a 5-yard touchdown pass before finding Ryan Beckman for two deep scores. The last one went for 88 yards in the third quarter. Beckman grabbed the ball at the 50-yard line and then used his speed to outrun the defense.
The week before, in Brentsville’s 55-14 victory over William Monroe, Alexander tossed four touchdown passes. Alexander has thrown for 1,270 yards this season with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. In 2021, he threw for 1,208 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Brentsville opened its passing game after opponents zeroed in on shutting down Orlando, the Tigers’ 1,000-yard rusher.
“Caleb is not just an athlete,” Tigers head coach Loren White said. “He’s developing his [passing skills].”
Alexander is helped by Brentsville’s receiving corps, led by senior Beckman, Will Johnson and newcomer Tyler Owens.
Owens, a sophomore who played junior varsity last season, has stepped into a bigger role. Brentsville’s coaches converted him from running back to wide receiver after noticing his outstanding speed in the offseason.
Owens became a prime target going into Brentsville’s second game after senior Maddux Turley was injured. Owens responded by catching five passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ 41-13 win over Fauquier.
Owens leads Brentsville with 23 receptions for 499 yards and six touchdowns. Johnson is second with 19 receptions for 240 yards and four touchdowns, and Beckman has 17 catches for 398 yards and three scores.
The Tigers wrap up their regular season Friday at Skyline. A win earns Brentsville the Class 3 Northwestern District title for the second straight season.
Win or lose Friday, the Tigers will still wrap up the top seed when the Class 3, Region B playoffs begin Nov. 11. The No. 1 spot means Brentsville will have home-field advantage through the three rounds of regionals as it looks to defend its title and reach the state semifinals for the second straight year.
