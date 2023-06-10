Brentsville Soccer state champions

The Brentsville High School girls soccer team celebrates after winning the Class 3 state championship on June 10. 

The Brentsville High School girls soccer team defeated defending state champion Lafayette 1-0 Saturday to win the Class 3 state championship.

The state title game was played at Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg.

This is the Tigers' first state title in girls soccer since 2003, when they captured the Class A championship. 

Brentsville finishes the season with a 21-1-0 record. 

