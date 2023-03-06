FIRST TEAM
Alden Yergey, Brentsville, SR.
Ella Weaver, William Monroe, SR.
Elizabeth Creed, Meridian, SR.
Autumn Fairfax, Culpeper, SR.
Peyton Jones, Meridian, JR.
Jamie Kelly, Skyline, SR.
Amyah Robinson, Culpeper, FR.
Cherish Daily Armstrong SO.
Player of the Year: Alden Yergey Brentsville Sr.
Coach of the Year: Chris Carrico Meridian
SECOND TEAM
Cara Vollmer, Brentsville, SR.
Maureen Tremblay, Meridian, JR.
Jaclyn Clark, Warren County, JR.
Ellie Friesen, Meridian, SO.
McKinley Carpenter, William Monroe, JR.
Kayana Cloud, James Monroe, SR.
Da’Nayah Cuthbertson, Manassas Park, SO.
Harmony Jones, James Monroe, FR.
Honorable Mention:
Kelley Hutcherson (Culp), Kayla Britton (WM), Liz Rice (BDHS), Nora Stufft (MER), Kiley McGuire (Sky), Brynn Dienfenderfer (MW)
