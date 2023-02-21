Brentsville's Alden Yergey signed with Siena for basketball.

 Submitted

FIRST TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL, YEAR

Ella Weaver, William Monroe, 12

Alden Yergey, Brentsville, 12

Elizabeth Creed, Meridian, 12

Peyton Jones, Meridian, 12

Jamie Kelly, Skyline, 12

Maureen Tremblay, Meridian, 11

Jaclyn Clark, Warren County, 11

McKinley Carpenter, William Monroe, 11

Co-Player of the Year: Alden Yergey Brentsville 12

Co-Player of the Year: Ella Weaver William Monroe 12

Coach of the Year: Chris Carrico Meridian

SECOND TEAM

Cara Vollmer, Brentsville, 12

Liz Rice, Brentsville, 11

Da'Nayah Cuthbertson, Manassas Park, 10

Ellie Friesen, Meridian, 10

Nora Stufft, Meridian, 10

Kiley McGuire, Skyline, 12

Lyzie Scriva, Skyline, 9

Kayla Britton, William Monroe, 12

