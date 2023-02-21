FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL, YEAR
Ella Weaver, William Monroe, 12
Alden Yergey, Brentsville, 12
Elizabeth Creed, Meridian, 12
Peyton Jones, Meridian, 12
Jamie Kelly, Skyline, 12
Maureen Tremblay, Meridian, 11
Jaclyn Clark, Warren County, 11
McKinley Carpenter, William Monroe, 11
Co-Player of the Year: Alden Yergey Brentsville 12
Co-Player of the Year: Ella Weaver William Monroe 12
Coach of the Year: Chris Carrico Meridian
SECOND TEAM
Cara Vollmer, Brentsville, 12
Liz Rice, Brentsville, 11
Da'Nayah Cuthbertson, Manassas Park, 10
Ellie Friesen, Meridian, 10
Nora Stufft, Meridian, 10
Kiley McGuire, Skyline, 12
Lyzie Scriva, Skyline, 9
Kayla Britton, William Monroe, 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.