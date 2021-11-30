Brentsville's Alden Yergey is true to her school

One day in the summer of 2016, Eugene Baltimore noticed a rising sixth-grader with preternatural abilities lighting up the court.

Ball-handling. Shooting. Floor vision. Alden Yergey left Baltimore in awe by standing out in all three areas at Brentsville High School’s annual basketball camp. He had coached high school and college basketball for over 20 years and had never seen a more talented player at that age.

Who was this mystery player?

Baltimore, then a Brentsville assistant, had no idea but was about to find out. He pulled Yergey aside during a break and asked her name, where she lived and where she planned to attend middle school.

Baltimore refrained from jumping too far ahead, but the program’s future suddenly looked brighter if Yergey planned on enrolling in Brentsville in three years.

Shy, but polite, Yergey answered Baltimore’s questions. She’d grown up in Nokesville and in the fall would start at Nokesville Middle School, a five-minute walk from Brentsville.

690A6236.jpg Brentsville High School junior Alden Yergey dribbles under the watchful eye of her coach during practice Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

Intrigued, Baltimore kept the conversation going with an impromptu tour. He took Yergey outside the Brentsville gym and into the school’s hallway filled with pictures and trophy cases honoring the Tigers’ athletic past. He wanted to show her one section in particular.

On a shelf inside one of the glass-enclosed cases were basketballs with writing on them. Three white and burnt orange-colored balls highlighted girls who had scored 1,000 points during their career at Brentsville, with their name, jersey number, years played and total points.

Baltimore first singled out the ball on the far left commemorating 2008 graduate Kimmy Hopkins’ accomplishment as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,741 points. He then pointed out the balls stacked on top of each other acknowledging 2010 graduate Keyla Baltimore’s 1,106 points and 1999 graduate Christy Lapihuska’s 1,200 points.

Baltimore knew first-hand the story behind two of these balls since he coached Hopkins and his daughter in his first stint as Brentsville’s head coach. Now done with the history lesson and knowing Yergey was zoned for Brentsville, Baltimore brought everything full circle.

Looking to the future, he issued a bold prediction.

“One day, you are going to be in here,” Baltimore told her.

Stunned that she might someday join such an elite club, Yergey responded to Baltimore’s confident declaration the only way she knew how: She asked a question of her own rooted in genuine humility: “Are you sure?”

STAYING PUT

Over the past 18 seasons, Brentsville girls basketball has enjoyed an impressive track record. The Tigers have gone 239-168 with 14 regional appearances and only two losing seasons during that time.

But for all its success, Brentsville has not been a hotbed for Division I prospects since the school opened in 1965.

Then Yergey arrived, and everything changed. In early November, the junior point guard became the first Brentsville girl or boys basketball player to commit to a Division I program when she agreed to sign with Siena as its first commitment for the 2023 high school graduating class.

For a number of reasons, Yergey liked the private liberal arts school of just over 3,000 undergraduates outside Albany, N.Y.

The basketball program receives lots of attention, and she connected with Jim Jabir, a successful head coach who returned to Siena in April after leaving in 1990 following a three-year tenure and going on to coach at Providence, Marquette, Dayton and Florida Atlantic.

Jabir offered Yergey a scholarship while he was at Florida Atlantic. But after he accepted the Siena job, he offered Yergey a scholarship with the Saints while the two talked on the phone April 8 as he drove from Florida to Siena. Yergey visited Siena the first weekend of November.

She embraced his up-tempo style of play. She bonded with the current players. And she fell in love with the tight-knit community that welcomed her.

At halftime of the Nov. 6 game, school president Chris Gibson surprised Yergey by knowing her name. Yergey also met a female season-ticket holder of 40 years who sat next to Yergey and her parents. The atmosphere enveloped her and reminded her so much of Nokesville.

690A6306.jpg Brentsville High School junior Alden Yergey has a question to ask during practice Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

“The biggest parallel is the support system and the feeling of home,” Yergey said.

That matters a great deal to Yergey and explains why the 17-year-old bucked a trend and became an outlier in choosing to remain at Brentsville.

In an era and in an area where high school athletes are frequently transferring to other public or private schools they believe will increase their college exposure and help them secure an athletic scholarship, Yergey’s decision to stay at Prince William County’s smallest high school, with just under 1,000 students, is atypical.

Conventional wisdom suggests bigger is always better. The higher the level, the superior the competition and therefore the more attention you receive to improve your chances to play in college.

There’s some truth to that line of thinking.

Yergey accelerated her progress and raised her recruiting profile by playing for an AAU travel team against top-flight talent at national tournaments under the watchful eyes of college recruiters.

But she never subscribed to the perception that somehow playing at a small high school would impede her development or negatively affect how college coaches viewed her ability. She took a different approach: If you can play, you can play regardless of the opponent or the teammates around you. And the college coaches will find you.

The decision raised some eyebrows.

Members of her Fairfax Stars’ AAU team, who in some cases play at more well-known programs like Paul VI and O’Connell, told Yergey they had never heard of Brentsville and asked where it was located.

Others asked Yergey why she stayed at a school that was not a state power and lacked a tradition of getting players into Division I basketball programs. Didn’t she know more impressive options were available, especially at nearby private schools?

Even inside her inner circle, the topic came up. Her long-time friend and current teammate, Cara Vollmer, asked Yergey last year whether she planned on leaving.

Baltimore, who returned as Brentsville’s head coach for the 2017-18 season, worried whether Yergey would stay all four years. And Yergey’s mother and father, Sara and Tad, asked their daughter if she wanted to go somewhere else.

690A6510.jpg Brentsville High School junior Alden Yergey in action during her team's practice Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

Yergey understood the thinking behind the questions. On the surface, it makes little sense if your focus is all about basketball and the pursuit of a scholarship. But if a community and a coach matter, regardless of school size or basketball pedigree, then Yergey’s choice to remain at Brentsville made perfect sense.

So when she told her parents and Vollmer she had no interest in leaving, they stopped asking. And when Tad and Sara told Baltimore their daughter was staying, he moved on.

Once Yergey gave her word, she kept her word.

“The biggest reason is I feel so comfortable,” Yergey said of continuing at Brentsville. “I’m surrounded by people who let me be myself on or off the basketball court. Coach Baltimore gives me lots of freedom. He cares about me.”

NEW AND OLD

Brentsville has changed over the years as development moved into western Prince William.

The school, which opened in 1965 with 202 students and five sports, ballooned to over 1,500 students and 20 sports by 2007-08. The opening of nearby Patriot in 2011 lowered Brentsville’s enrollment to the point that it currently has 935 students, but there was no turning back. Growth had left its mark.

Still, the school is affectionately known as “cow pie high,” and the surrounding area retains its country charm and traditions. Farm land remains prevalent, and football cutouts labeled with the Brentsville players’ last names and jersey numbers and megaphones with each cheerleader’s first name dot the telephone poles down Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville’s main street.

The slower pace and open space appealed to Yergey’s parents. Tad grew up in the suburban communities of Amherst and Avon Lake, Ohio, and Sara spent her preteen years in more rural Cazenovia, N.Y. They moved from Bristow to Nokesville in the summer of 2007 when Alden was 2 and her brother, George, was 4. The family lives on a five-acre lot surrounded by farmland about six miles from Brentsville.

The community provides a huge support network no matter the need. It played a big role in helping Yergey fulfill her dream of having an outside half-court for basketball at her house.

After Sara’s post on the Nokesville Facebook page, Karin Mustoe gave the family two old telephone poles to light the court. Another friend, Garrett Cooper, transported the poles on his trailer. Rob Clark, who owns a construction company and is a friend of the Yergeys from their volunteer days with the Nokesville Fire Department, provided the auger to dig the holes for the light poles. And Mike Newlin of Newtown Electric wired the poles.

Finally, Brentsville assistant TJ Mayes, an operations manager for T&T Contracting in Manassas, helped install a new backboard. Each person refused to accept payment for their time.

“One of the reasons we moved to Nokesville was its strong sense of community,” Sara said. “We first felt it through volunteering at the [fire department]. Neighbors and friends always seemed to help each other out.”

Yergey began her schooling at the Rainbow Preschool at Nokesville Church of the Brethren on Fitzwater Drive at age 3. Along the way, she made friends she still has today. She also loved attending basketball games where the players “were treated like rock stars.”

Alden Yergey fifth grader photo.jpg Brentsville made Alden Yergey (No. 14) an honorary captain as a fifth grader for a game.

“I thought they were the coolest people in the world,” Yergey said. “Even if I can ride the bench there in high school, I will be happy.”

By the time she enrolled at Brentsville in the fall of 2019, Yergey was immersed in the program. She served as a team manager her sixth- and seventh-grade years and played on the Tigers’ junior-varsity team as an eighth-grader, a move permitted by Prince William Public Schools.

Nokesville does not have middle school sports, so this allowed Yergey to play on a school team and sharpen her skills at the junior-varsity level.

Once she started at Brentsville as a freshman, Yergey stood out immediately and became the first Tiger girls basketball player to earn first-team all-state honors. She repeated the feat as a sophomore after averaging 19.0 points in Brentsville’s 10-game pandemic-shortened season.

“In my 30 years of coaching, including 10 as a college coach, she is the hardest worker I’ve ever coached, and I have coached a lot of talented players,” Baltimore said.

OFF AND RUNNING

One day as a second-grader, Yergey set up cones in her family’s driveway and dribbled behind her back with ease. The move caught Sara’s attention.

“Maybe we need to get her some training and see what happens,” Sara recalled telling Tad.

This was all new to Sara and Tad. They wanted to feed Yergey’s love for the game and help her development, but weren’t sure how to do it. They asked questions and found places to nurture her.

After spending two seasons with the Nokesville Basketball League, Yergey branched out. She played in the Gainesville Basketball Association her fourth- and fifth-grade years and then joined the AAU circuit as a sixth-grader playing for Teddy Whitney. From there, she played two years under Osbourn Park head girls basketball coach Chrissy Kelly and then became a member of the Fairfax Stars under Bob Dix from her freshman year to the present.

Sara said she doesn’t know where her daughter’s talent and passion for basketball originates. Sara said she had zero ability playing the sport in high school. And Tad had no interest in basketball until Yergey began playing.

There was nothing specific about why basketball appealed to Yergey. She liked all aspects of it. And once she found success, she pushed herself to become better in all facets of her game.

When she can convince Baltimore, Yergey goes to Brentsville’s gym at 6 a.m. to shoot around before school starts. She works with Deante Steele to improve her strength, conditioning, speed and agility. And when time permits, she also travels to Charlottesville to enhance her basketball skills under Damin Altizer. A University of Virginia graduate, Altizer has worked with a number of NBA players.

690A6548.jpg Brentsville High School junior Alden Yergey leads her team during practice Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

Her efforts paid off when colleges started calling. With a 4.176 grade-point average, Yergey was set academically. She received her first Division I offer in June 2020 from Radford. Navy, Western Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Siena, Boston, Colgate and Loyola (Md.) followed.

When Yergey made her decision, she did so in a thoughtful way. The rational part of her saw why Siena made sense. But she needed to feel it emotionally as well.

She had seen Siena over the summer, but the November visit gave her a chance to interact with people at the school and convinced her it was the right place.

She told her parents of her decision that Saturday and then started letting others know. Typically, high school athletes announce their choice via Twitter immediately. But that’s not Yergey’s style. She preferred the personal touch. She Facetimed with Baltimore. She called others who helped her get to this point, including someone as far back as Lee Williams, her Gainesville assistant coach as a fifth-grader.

Yergey also wrote thank-you letters, including one to Steele that ran from the front page to the back. On the first day of practice Nov. 8, she informed her teammates. Two days later, she posted something on her Twitter account.

Thinking of others is Yergey’s personality even on the court. Although she has the ability to score in droves on her own, Yergey gets as much satisfaction, if not more, when she sets a teammate up for a basket. One of those recipients is usually Vollmer.

690A6440.jpg Brentsville High School junior Alden Yergey enjoys a light moment teammate Cara Vollmer with a teammate during practice Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

Vollmer and Yergey have known each other since playing on different teams in the Gainesville league. Anytime they met, Vollmer wanted to cover Yergey.

“She’s a good leader,” Vollmer said. “She’s always encouraging people and she pushes me. I’m competitive. We have the same end goal of winning a state championship.”

To do that, Brentsville will have to go through a formidable district schedule that includes William Monroe and its Division I prospect, Ella Weaver, as well as Skyline. Brentsville, which returns its entire roster, will face five 6A teams among its first nine opponents in preparation for districts.

But of all the Tigers’ league opponents, Meridian remains the primary team to beat. The Mustangs bring back all their players from last season’s 16-0 Class 3 state champion team.

Meridian ended Brentsville’s season last year in the Region B semifinals with a 44-16 rout. Yergey tallied only three points, her lowest output of the season after reaching double figures in her previous nine games.

“[Yergey] has big-play ability, and Brentsville goes as [Yergey] goes,” said Meridian head coach Chris Carrico, a 2003 Brentsville graduate. “She makes tough shots, handles the ball well, is a good passer, and is smart, so we concentrate on getting the ball out of her hands and making the game as difficult as possible for her.”

Yergey used the defeat as a teaching tool. She said she’s watched the game at least 100 times trying to dissect where she made mistakes. As Brentsville’s best player, she expects double teams. But Meridian defended her even more closely and pressured her in unexpected ways.

She finds the exercise of reliving an unpleasant experience necessary to avoid falling into the same traps. As talented as she is, she can only improve.

“It’s a good opportunity to be better this year,” Yergey said.

And do it at the only high school she ever wanted to play for.