The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 Class 3 all-state girls basketball team.
Brentsville senior Alden Yergey closed out her high school career by being named all-state for the fourth time. The Siena signee helped lead the Tigers to their first-ever appearance in the state final where they lost to Carroll County.
Carroll County 5’9” junior guard Alyssa Ervin is the Class 3 Player of the Year, and Carroll County head coach Marc Motley is the Class 3 Coach of the Year.
A first-team all-state choice last season as a sophomore, Ervin averaged 19.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 3.5 steals per game while shooting 47% from the floor and 34.1% from the three-point arc this season.
Ervin scored 37 points, including four 3-pointers, in the state semifinal win over Liberty Christian. Ervin then added 29 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and eight steals in the state finals to lead the Cavaliers to a 78-41 win over Brentsville District.
For the second straight season, Carroll County head coach Marc Motley is the Class 3 girls basketball state coach of the year after guiding Carroll County to a 28-1 record and a second-straight state championship. His Cavaliers ended the season on a 20-game winning streak and are 53-2 over the past two seasons.
Eight (8) players make up the first and second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to all-region first-teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team. Each All-State selection committee comprises eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).
FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL, YEAR
Alyssa Ervin Carroll County JR.
Alden Yergey Brentsville District SR.
Nyeshia Savage Lakeland SR.
Avery Mills Liberty Christian JR.
Kalee Easter Carroll County SR.
Zoli Khalil Spotswood SR.
Elizabeth Creed Meridian JR.
Jaelyn Hagee Carroll County SR.
Player of the Year: Alyssa Ervin Carroll County JR.
Coach of the Year: Marc Motley Carroll County
SECOND TEAM
Alexis Blake Lafayette SR.
Emmy Stout Liberty Christian JR.
Ella Weaver William Monroe SR.
Madilyn Winterton Lord Botetourt SO.
Alexis Edmonds Hopewell SR.
Raevin Washington Turner Ashby JR.
Jaelyn Brown Lakeland SR.
Peyton Jones Meridian JR.
