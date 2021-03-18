690A9316.jpg

Brentsville's Alden Yergey goes in for an easy layup on a fast break during her team's 60-25 victory over Hylton on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at a neutral site in Manassas Park.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

Here is the Virginia High School Coaches Association Class 3 all-state girls basketball team.

Brentsville sophomore Alden Yergey was a first-team selection. She was also a first-team pick last season, making her the first Brentsville girls basketball player ever to earn that honor. 

FIRST TEAM

Abby Branner, Spotswood

Zada Porter, Cave Spring

Alexis Hunter, Hopewell

Alden Yergey, Brentsville

Zoli Khalil, Spotswood

Morgan Blevins, Abingdon

Alyssa Ervin, Carroll County

Elizabeth Creed, George Mason

SECOND TEAM

Addie Riner, Turner Ashby

Bobbi White, Hopwell

Jaelyn Hagee, William Monroe

Ava Ewen, Western Albemarle

Kirby Ransome, Fort Defiance

Korinne Baska, Wilson Memorial

Andrea Lefkowitz, Charlottesville

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zoraida Icabalceta George Mason

COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Carrico, George Mason

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.