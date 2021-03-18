Here is the Virginia High School Coaches Association Class 3 all-state girls basketball team.
Brentsville sophomore Alden Yergey was a first-team selection. She was also a first-team pick last season, making her the first Brentsville girls basketball player ever to earn that honor.
FIRST TEAM
Abby Branner, Spotswood
Zada Porter, Cave Spring
Alexis Hunter, Hopewell
Alden Yergey, Brentsville
Zoli Khalil, Spotswood
Morgan Blevins, Abingdon
Alyssa Ervin, Carroll County
Elizabeth Creed, George Mason
SECOND TEAM
Addie Riner, Turner Ashby
Bobbi White, Hopwell
Jaelyn Hagee, William Monroe
Ava Ewen, Western Albemarle
Kirby Ransome, Fort Defiance
Korinne Baska, Wilson Memorial
Andrea Lefkowitz, Charlottesville
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zoraida Icabalceta George Mason
COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Carrico, George Mason
