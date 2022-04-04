FIRST TEAM
Kemonye Canady Lakeland SR
Kalee Easter Carroll County JR
Elizabeth Creed Meridian Jr
Alyssa Ervin Carroll County SO
Zoraida Icabalcete Meridian SR
Zoli Khalil Spotswood JR
Jeni Levine Staunton River SR
Alden Yergey Brentsville JR
Player of the Year Alyssa Ervin Carroll County SO
Coach of the Year Marc Motley Carroll County
SECOND TEAM
Jaelyn Brown Lakeland JR
Erin Edmonds Hopewell FR
Alexis Edmonds Hopewell JR
Ta’Nashia Hairston Magna Vista SR
Peyton Jones Meridian JR
Leah Kiracofe Turner Ashby SR
McKenna Mueller New Kent SR
Kiersten Ransome Fort Defiance SR
