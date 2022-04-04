690A1355.jpg
Brentsville's Alden Yergey has to fend off more defensive pressure as she tries to kill the clock and preserve a victory over host Gainesville on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST TEAM

Kemonye Canady Lakeland SR

Kalee Easter Carroll County JR

Elizabeth Creed Meridian Jr

Alyssa Ervin Carroll County SO

Zoraida Icabalcete Meridian SR

Zoli Khalil Spotswood JR

Jeni Levine Staunton River SR

Alden Yergey Brentsville JR

Player of the Year Alyssa Ervin Carroll County SO

Coach of the Year Marc Motley Carroll County

SECOND TEAM

Jaelyn Brown Lakeland JR

Erin Edmonds Hopewell FR

Alexis Edmonds Hopewell JR

Ta’Nashia Hairston Magna Vista SR

Peyton Jones Meridian JR

Leah Kiracofe Turner Ashby SR

McKenna Mueller New Kent SR

Kiersten Ransome Fort Defiance SR

