After spending his sophomore and junior years at Patriot High School, Bryce Jackson transferred to nearby Brentsville for his senior year for a number of reasons.

The addition of offensive coordinator Obie Woods to first-year head coach Loren White’s coaching staff over the summer factored into Jackson’s thinking. The two knew each other well. Jackson played for Woods as a sixth-grader on a youth football team and then again at Bishop O’Connell as a freshman and then at Patriot.

Jackson said he and his family also moved so they could live on more land.

But Jackson said the primary reason for going to Brentsville was to support Ryland Harris. Jackson and Harris are cousins who grew up playing football and baseball together on travel teams coached by Jackson’s father, Jesse. They also competed in the same sports together at Gainesville Middle School.

The two went their separate ways after eighth grade when Harris attended Brentsville as a freshman and Jackson went to O’Connell, a private Catholic school in Arlington, with the hopes of increasing his college recruiting profile.

But they never lost touch, especially after Harris was diagnosed with brain cancer in May 2020.

The Nokesville community rallied around Ryland and his family. And Jackson wanted to show his support as well by coming back to an area he grew up in.

“He found the good in everybody,” Jackson said of Harris. “I was always happy around him. When I was around him, all my problems went away. He helped me when I needed it.”

Jackson took it hard when Harris died Sept. 15 at the age of 17. But he remained steadfast in dedicating this season to Harris and honoring him in different ways.

More Information CLASS 3 STATE SEMIFINAL Brentsville (11-2) vs. Phoebus (12-1) Saturday, 2 p.m. at Darling Stadium, Hampton Next up: The Brentsville-Phoebus winner plays the winner of the Abingdon (12-1)-Liberty Christian (12-0) game for the Class 3 state title Dec. 11 at 4:30 p.m. at Liberty University. Did you know? This is Brentsville’s first state semifinal appearance since the school opened in 1965 … Phoebus last played for a state title in 2018 when it lost in the 3A final. Brentsville offensive leaders: Senior running back Bryce Jackson (184 carries, 1,235 rushing yards, 24 TDs); sophomore running back Nico Orlando (82-762, 9 TDs), sophomore quarterback Caleb Alexander (84 for 152, 1,182 yards, 13 TDs and 6 interceptions), senior wide receiver Luca Orlando (20 catches, 344 yards, 6 TDs), junior lineman Tyler Nix (the Class 3 Northwestern District Offensive Player of the Year). Brentsville defensive leaders: Senior defensive back Bryce Jackson (84 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three interceptions), sophomore linebacker Langston White (74 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks), senior linebacker Nick Griffin (91 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, four sacks) Phoebus offensive leaders: Senior quarterback Mark Wagner (101-178, 1748 yards, 28 TDs, one interception), senior wide receiver Kymari Gray (37 receptions, 686 yards, 17 TDs), senior wide receiver Jalen Mayo (24 receptions, 476 yards, 7 TDs), junior running back Ty'Reon Taylor (142 carries, 923 yards, 13 TDs) Phoebus defensive leaders: Senior safety Donald Gatling (five interceptions, two for TDS) For coverage: Go to InsideNoVa.com and @InsideNoVA

He always says a prayer for Ryland and his family before each game.

And sometimes after scoring a touchdown, he points toward the sky or leaps into offensive lineman Tyler Nix’s arms.

His gestures were part of an overall team effort to remember Ryland. The team motto is “Play Like Ry.” Brentsville also unanimously voted Ryland a team captain at the start of the season and always goes out to the 12-yard line before each game to have a moment alone. Harris wore No. 12 in baseball at Brentsville.

After the Tigers defeated host Meridian on Friday 13-7 in the Class 3, Region B final, Jackson remembers the team holding up the trophy and saying these words before departing: “Ryland Strong.”

“I’m still thinking of him as though he’s still playing with me,” Jackson said.

In the best shape of his life, Jackson has been Brentsville’s go-to person in helping the Tigers (11-2) reach the state semifinals for the first time. Brentsville plays Phoebus (12-1) Saturday at 2 p.m. at Darling Stadium in Hampton.

“I know when I call on No. 2, I expect a big play,” said White, referring to Jackson’s jersey number.

There was no bigger play than Friday when Jackson scored the game-winning touchdown on a 51-yard reception with no time left to lift Brentsville past Meridian.

The clock had stopped with 6.2 seconds left in regulation and Brentsville on its own 49-yard line. Jackson, quarterback Caleb Alexander and Nix approached Woods about running a play Brentsville calls “Tiger Screen.”

Based on Meridian’s defensive scheme with three men up front and everyone else dropped back in coverage, the players believed Tiger Screen would work. Woods agreed.

Jackson caught Alexander’s pass and through some shifty moves along with key blocks by Langston White and Nix, ran for the score.

“That’s Bryce,” Nix said. “When we are in need of a big moment, that’s what he does.”

Jackson arrived at Brentsville without any promises of taking over as the starting running back. He had backed up Keith Jenkins at Patriot while starting at safety.

As Patriot’s cornerbacks coach, White was familiar with Jackson. Jackson’s father also served as Patriot’s safeties coach before joining White’s staff at Brentsville as the defensive coordinator.

The Tigers needed a running back. And as the preseason wore on, it became apparent that Jackson was the most familiar with the offensive scheme Brentsville wanted to run.

He has scored at least one touchdown in 12 of Brentsville’s 13 games. And for the season, the Merrimack commitment has rushed for 1,235 yards, unofficially the most by a Brentsville player since the school fielded its first varsity team in 1965.

“I’m happy to produce,” Jackson said.