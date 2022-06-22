FIRST TEAM

Pitcher Morgan Berg New Kent 11

Pitcher Rhyann Jones Lord Botetourt 12

Pitcher Lil Berry Fort Defiance 12

Catcher Ellie Post Brentsville 12

1st Base Lauren Alley Carroll County 11

2nd Base Bri Brooks Tabb 10

3rd Base Natalie Quinlan Brentsville 11

Shortstop Jade Hylton Bassett 12

Outfielder McKenna Mueller New Kent 12

Outfielder Norah Murray New Kent 12

Outfielder Avery Shifflett William Monroe 10

DP-Flex Kadyn Camper Christiansburg 10

At-Large Makenzie Cyzick Turner Ashby 12

At-Large Hannah Tober New Kent 9

Player of the Year: McKenna Mueller New Kent 12

Coach of the Year: Maria Bates New Kent

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher Eden Bingham Rustburg 12

Pitcher Tea Cornett Brentsville 12

Pitcher Kylie Cundiff Cave Spring 12

Catcher Emma Coldsnow Tabb 12

1st Base Courtney Begoon Fort Defiance 12

2nd Base Ella Bishop Cave Spring 10

3rd Base Kendel Yates Abingdon 11

Shortstop Rachel Hill William Monroe 12

Outfielder Baylee Reasor Christiansburg 12

Outfielder Sydney Lyons Turner Ashby 12

Outfielder Maddy Tuck William Byrd 12

DP-Flex Jasmine Price Goochland 12

At-Large Kirby Ransome Fort Defiance 12

At-Large Brooke Atkins Fort Defiance

