FIRST TEAM
Pitcher Morgan Berg New Kent 11
Pitcher Rhyann Jones Lord Botetourt 12
Pitcher Lil Berry Fort Defiance 12
Catcher Ellie Post Brentsville 12
1st Base Lauren Alley Carroll County 11
2nd Base Bri Brooks Tabb 10
3rd Base Natalie Quinlan Brentsville 11
Shortstop Jade Hylton Bassett 12
Outfielder McKenna Mueller New Kent 12
Outfielder Norah Murray New Kent 12
Outfielder Avery Shifflett William Monroe 10
DP-Flex Kadyn Camper Christiansburg 10
At-Large Makenzie Cyzick Turner Ashby 12
At-Large Hannah Tober New Kent 9
Player of the Year: McKenna Mueller New Kent 12
Coach of the Year: Maria Bates New Kent
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher Eden Bingham Rustburg 12
Pitcher Tea Cornett Brentsville 12
Pitcher Kylie Cundiff Cave Spring 12
Catcher Emma Coldsnow Tabb 12
1st Base Courtney Begoon Fort Defiance 12
2nd Base Ella Bishop Cave Spring 10
3rd Base Kendel Yates Abingdon 11
Shortstop Rachel Hill William Monroe 12
Outfielder Baylee Reasor Christiansburg 12
Outfielder Sydney Lyons Turner Ashby 12
Outfielder Maddy Tuck William Byrd 12
DP-Flex Jasmine Price Goochland 12
At-Large Kirby Ransome Fort Defiance 12
At-Large Brooke Atkins Fort Defiance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.