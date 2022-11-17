IMG_2256.jpg

Brentsville won the Class 3 state cheerleading title Nov. 5, 2022 at the Siegel Center in Richmond. 

FIRST TEAM

Riley Whelan, New Kent, senior

Sara Rice, Tabb, senior

Braydon West, Lafayette, senior

Saniyah Wilkins, Phoebus, junior

Kadynce Washington, York, junior

Emma Champion, Brentsville, senior

Kayla Randall, Brentsville, freshman

Kiley Natysin, Brentsville, senior

Annabelle Perry, Brentsville, senior

Cece Walker, Meridian, senior

Hayley Clinton, Wilson Memorial

Chi’yere Williams, Wilson Memorial

Mackenzie Campbell, Wilson Memorial

Alyssa Seamster, Wilson Memorial

Gracie Branham, Wilson Memorial

Taylor Cox, Cave Spring

Haylie Adams, Cave Spring

Graelyn Askew, Cave Spring

Braelyn Folks, Lord Botetourt

Emily Hanson, Lord Botetourt

Cheerleader of the year: Emma Champion, Brentsville

Coach of the year: Taryn Witt, Brentsville

SECOND TEAM

Lyric Nicholson, Colonial Heights, sophomore

Dana Douglas, New Kent, senior

Alyssa Mortenson, Tabb, senior

Emily Murphy, Lafayette, senior

BriNiya Glenn, New Kent, junior

Aylish Keehan, Meridian, senior

Julie Capozzi, Meridian, senior

Jenavieve Maldanado, Skyline, senior

Scout Broadbent, Skyline, junior

Summer Koontz, Culpeper, senior

Payton Miller, Fort Defiance

Tiara Stevens, Fort Defiance

Hannah McNulty, Fort Defiance

Meghan Jones, Fort Defiance

Lilliana Hernandez, Turner Ashby

Kelli Reed, Lord Botetourt

Spencer Peters, William Byrd

Emerson Creasy, Northside

Aliyiah Fulcher, Bassett

Cara Martin, Staunton River

