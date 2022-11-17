FIRST TEAM
Riley Whelan, New Kent, senior
Sara Rice, Tabb, senior
Braydon West, Lafayette, senior
Saniyah Wilkins, Phoebus, junior
Kadynce Washington, York, junior
Emma Champion, Brentsville, senior
Kayla Randall, Brentsville, freshman
Kiley Natysin, Brentsville, senior
Annabelle Perry, Brentsville, senior
Cece Walker, Meridian, senior
Hayley Clinton, Wilson Memorial
Chi’yere Williams, Wilson Memorial
Mackenzie Campbell, Wilson Memorial
Alyssa Seamster, Wilson Memorial
Gracie Branham, Wilson Memorial
Taylor Cox, Cave Spring
Haylie Adams, Cave Spring
Graelyn Askew, Cave Spring
Braelyn Folks, Lord Botetourt
Emily Hanson, Lord Botetourt
Cheerleader of the year: Emma Champion, Brentsville
Coach of the year: Taryn Witt, Brentsville
SECOND TEAM
Lyric Nicholson, Colonial Heights, sophomore
Dana Douglas, New Kent, senior
Alyssa Mortenson, Tabb, senior
Emily Murphy, Lafayette, senior
BriNiya Glenn, New Kent, junior
Aylish Keehan, Meridian, senior
Julie Capozzi, Meridian, senior
Jenavieve Maldanado, Skyline, senior
Scout Broadbent, Skyline, junior
Summer Koontz, Culpeper, senior
Payton Miller, Fort Defiance
Tiara Stevens, Fort Defiance
Hannah McNulty, Fort Defiance
Meghan Jones, Fort Defiance
Lilliana Hernandez, Turner Ashby
Kelli Reed, Lord Botetourt
Spencer Peters, William Byrd
Emerson Creasy, Northside
Aliyiah Fulcher, Bassett
Cara Martin, Staunton River
