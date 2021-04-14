Brentsville High School senior Isabel Bae shot a 6 under par Tuesday for a final score of 65 to win the Class 3 Region B individual golf title at Shenandoah Valley Golf Course.
Alex Bae finished 5th overall with a 4 over par 75.
All three Brentsville boys qualified for states as the three low individuals. The Tigers overall took second at regionals, but only the region champion advances to states as a team this season. The top three individuals not on the qualifying team advance to states.
The state tournament is April 19 at the Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.
