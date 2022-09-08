About a month before this summer’s Softball Little League World Series in Greenville, NC, Andrew Miller received a call from Sun Roesslein.
Roesslein wanted to know if Miller knew of any females from Brentsville’s Turfgrass Management Program who might want to be a part of the grounds crew for the World Series.
Miller, the program advisor for Brentsville's Turf Grass Management Program, recommended two of his students: Julie Kessler and Liz Rice.
And the rest is well history.
Kessler and Rice were part of the first 16-person all-female grounds crew at the 48th Softball Little League World Series. Rosslien and Softball Little League World Series Grounds Coordinator Chris Ball put together the crew.
The crew worked the final four days of the tournament Aug. 19-22.
Kessler is a Brentsville graduate currently enrolled in Virginia Tech’s Turfgrass Management program. Rice is a junior enrolled in Brentsville’s Turfgrass Management program.
“It was one of the greatest moments in my career to see two of my students be a part of this crew and show all of the players, fans, and viewers of the Softball Little League World Series that this is a career opportunity for everyone, especially females,” Miller said. “And for our students to show that the Brentsville Turf Program is having a positive impact on the Sports Field Industry was special. This event is going to change the outlook of the Sports Field Management Industry.”
