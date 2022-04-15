Keyla Delaney stood inside the empty dark Brentsville High School gym and expressed her amazement.
Delaney always thought she’d lead her own high school basketball program at some point. But early on, she never imagined doing it at Brentsville.
Instead, she wanted to branch out and go her own way after starting four years as a point guard for the Tigers’ varsity squad and becoming the third girls player to score a 1,000 or more points before graduating in 2010. Plus, her father, Eugene Baltimore, had been a fixture on the sidelines during two different stints as the girls head coach and had led the Tigers to four state tournaments.
But as Delaney got older and served time as an assistant at Battlefield for three seasons and then three seasons more with her dad, she realized maybe she belonged back at Brentsville all along.
In one way, it’s a new beginning for Delaney as she replaces her dad as the Tigers’ girls head coach. Brentsville announced the hire April 8, the day before school closed for spring break.
The timing prevented her from meeting with the girls until after school resumes. In the meantime, she’s figuring out things as she goes – such as learning where the lights are for the gym and who has access to turn them on. She still needs a key to open the gym.
But all that will come in time. For now, she cherishes the opportunity to build on her father’s success while adding her own touches in hopes of taking the Tigers to a new level after the team went 17-5 and reached the Class 3 state quarterfinals this season.
“I think it was one of things that was meant to be,” Delaney said of accepting the Brentsville job. “I don’t have to be in dad’s shadow. I can make it on my own.”
To keep continuity, Delaney made the most sense as Brentsville’s next coach. She knows the program as well as anyone and understands the team dynamics. Led by junior Alden Yergey, a three-time all-state guard and Siena commitment, the Tigers return all their starters next season.
“She’s passionate and knowledgeable,” said Brentsville activities director Seth Cameron. “She has a great relationship with the girls already.”
Delaney was ready to step in once her father announced his decision in March.
“I knew what these girls needed,” Delaney said. “I love them. They were coming to me, saying, ‘Please can you do it?’ It was a push for me. These girls are so talented.”
Given her history with Brentsville, Baltimore believed Delaney was the best person for the job as well, but left the decision up to his daughter.
She had to balance her personal and professional responsibilities. A Manassas resident who lives 10 minutes from Brentsville, Delaney is a 30-year-old mother of four – three daughters and one son ages 1 to 7. She also teaches special education at Centreville High School in Fairfax County.
“He wanted to protect me,” Delaney said of her dad. “I have little [children] so he did not want to push me.”
Delaney discussed the opening with her husband, Cedrick, a former star football player at Osbourn High School who went on to become Shenandoah University’s all-time leading rusher. Cedrick Delaney, who works as a federal government contractor and will serve as Osbourn Park’s offensive coordinator this season for first-year head coach Marsel Wells, encouraged his wife to pursue the Brentsville job.
“He told me, ‘We got this,’” said Delaney, who played at Bluefield and Eastern Mennonite after graduating from Brentsville.
Delaney was not surprised by her father’s decision to retire as a head coach. She said she saw a difference in his overall demeanor from past seasons. He seemed less engaged.
Baltimore believed it was time to go, saying he had “nothing left in the tank” after coaching for over 30 years.
In his second stint at the girls helm, he led the Tigers to three state quarterfinal appearances in five seasons. Previously, Baltimore served as Brentsville's head girls basketball coach for eight seasons before resigning his position after the 2007-08 season.
“It was taking a toll on him,” Delaney said. “He was drained.”
Yergey said she saw the same thing but still believed he would coach her senior season. The two had built a strong rapport over the years, and Yergey hoped to close out her high school career with him.
But with Baltimore gone, questions immediately arose whether Yergey would remain at Brentsville. Unsure who might replace him, she said she adopted a wait-and-see approach about her senior year plans.
“I would say I took it day by day,” said Yergey, Prince William County’s leading scorer (boys and girls) this season at 25.2 points a game. “It was not something I jumped into at length about whether I would stay or transfer. My parents and I talked about my options, but we didn’t get too deep into it. It was just because of the uncertainty.”
On the last day of school before spring break, Yergey kept pestering Baltimore about who would replace him. Brentsville planned to announce his successor that afternoon, but Yergey tried to get the name out of Baltimore beforehand. Baltimore, though, refused to say anything.
When she left school that Friday, she passed by Baltimore’s office one more time to see if it was official. Yergey was on her way to a workout so she didn’t have time to talk long. She sensed Delaney was the next coach, but needed Baltimore to confirm it. This time, he did.
“Keyla, in my opinion, was the best-case scenario,” Yergey said. “She brings lots of energy. It’s great to have someone who already knows the program.”
Delaney has already let the team know to prepare for changes, including a faster-paced playing style. She’s also bringing her sister, Taylor, on as assistant coach.
“[Delaney] has talked about being a little bit more demanding and what she expects,” Yergey said. “She has big goals for us.”
Delaney said her father is available to help her if she wants. But otherwise, he’s letting her do her thing.
“He told me, ‘It’s your show. I’m handing the baton to you,’” Delaney said. “He will be a mentor for me like he has been, but it will be on the outskirts. He’s made it clear this is [my] team.”
