May Culyer is by nature a shy person. She prefers to keep quiet and let her actions do the talking.
So when asked about becoming Prince William County’s first official high school girls wrestling champion Saturday, the Brentsville High School junior stayed true to form.
“I was grateful for the opportunity,” Culyer said, and left it at that.
While Culyer remains deferential, others are more than happy to speak up on her behalf.
“Girls wrestling is growing in a small school like ours and this paves the way for other girls to let them know they can do this, too,” said Brentsville head wrestling coach Rick Adams. “The boys respect her so much. They come to everything and they are in her corner.”
They turned out in droves this weekend at Unity Reed High School for the first-ever Virginia High School League-sanctioned Girls State Open Wrestling Championships.
It’s taken a while to get to this point. The VHSL received the initial proposal for a state girls wrestling meet in March, 2016. Last September, the VHSL approved girls wrestling as an emerging sport for a three-year period, starting this school year.
For girls wrestling to become a varsity sport, 50 percent plus one school with a wrestling program must have at least one female on its roster for girls. If that fails to happen at the end of the three-year period, then the cycle begins all over again.
Now that a state tournament has become sanctioned, proponents hope good things will only follow. The event brought in 284 wrestlers from 120 schools across all six classifications to compete in 11 weight divisions.
That weight-division number goes up to 12 next school year. The plan is then to have regional and state tournaments in 2024-25 that are on the same dates as the boys region and state championships.
“It’s spreading the word that girls can compete,” Adams said. “It’s more enticing.”
Culyer is helping lead the way.
Including the state tournament, she went 24-0 in all four of her girls wrestling tournaments this season. The 16-year-old was so dominant she won all but one match by pin and only allowed one girl from New York to score on her and that took place during the Eastern States Finals (NY) in January. On Saturday, she beat George C. Marshall’s Sophie Mazhari at 146-pounds to claim the state title.
Culyer has wrestled since the sixth grade at Marsteller Middle School in Bristow. She decided to try it after watching her older brother Kosei compete in the sport. Culyer had immediate success and last year, she was the unofficial state champion at 136 pounds.
Culyer said she likes the environment and the camaraderie. She also liked challenges, especially when she faced boys.
Some male opponents got angry when they lost to her. Others showed respect. In either case, Culyer remained unfazed.
The boys’ expressions, though, are memorable.
“It’s funny to see their faces after being pinned,” Adams said.
Her background in judo helps keep her focused and calm. She’s also able to use her mobility and athleticism to keep a foe on their toes.
“Mentally, you learn to control your emotions,” Culyer said about judo, a sport she first competed in as a 6-year-old. “There’s a physical part of it where I know a lot of throws.”
Adams said judo helps Culyer engage in contact.
“She’s not going to shy away from a fight,” Adams said.
Other local female wrestlers who finished in the top six were Woodbridge’s Sarina Gunn (5th, 100-pounds) and Potomac’s Mahalia Adams (third, 185 pounds).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.