SOFTBALL
BRENTSVILLE 15, COLGAN 2 (five innings): Natalie Quinlan hit a homer and finished with six RBI in the Class 3 Tigers’ (3-1) non-district win Wednesday over the Class 6 Sharks (3-3).
Taylor Saunders was 4 for 4 with three RBI and a homer. Reagan Cullen was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI.
Tea Cornett struck out six and gave up five hits and two runs in five innings for the win.
Host Brentsville scored five runs in the bottom of the second, four in the third and six in the fourth.
WOODBRIDGE 6, COLONIAL FORGE 3: The Vikings broke a 3-3 tie with three runs in the top of the seventh.
Jericho Tate got the win. She struck out four and allowed four hits and no earned runs in four innings. Bobbi Tate had two RBI.
OSBOURN PARK 24, HYLTON 1 (five innings): Sade Brooks Robinson went 4 for 5 with five RBI and two runs scored and Gauri Saigal was 1 for 2 with four RBI and a homer.
Amari Frederick also hit a homer.
POTOMAC 20, PARK VIEW-STERLING 0 (five innings): M Wells and A Patterson each had four RBI for Potomac (2-1).
Maleah Wells went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and Ariana Patterson was 3 for 3 with one run scored.
Patterson was also the winning pitcher. She struck out seven in four innings and only allowed one hit.
BASEBALL
FOREST PARK 10, GAINESVILLE 2: The visiting Bruins (2-0) scored four runs in the top of the sixth and three in the seven to pull away for the non-district win Wednesday.
Harrison Luddington went 3 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBI and Caleb Darrah added two RBI.
Max Barnhart was the winning pitcher. He went 6.2 innings, striking out six. Forest Park did not allow an earned run.
COLONIAL FORGE 31, WOODBRIDGE 13: Zyhir Hope totaled six RBI and finished the game 3 for 3 with four runs scored and a homer for Colonial Forge (3-1).
Hope drove in runs on a double in the first, a grand slam in the first and a single in the fourth.
BOYS SOCCER
FOREST PARK 2, LIGHTRIDGE 2 (OT): Lightridge led 2-0 25 minutes into the game before Forest Park rallied in the second half off goals by sophomore Connor Messick in the 65th minute and senior Fernando Reyes in the 75th minute.
Both goals were unassisted.
Reyes led the team with a dominant performance with Messick and senior Kahlil Somera also displaying an effective midfield performance in the second half and overtime to help the Bruins not concede.
Goalkeeper Luis Bonilla came on in the 30th minute of the game to shut down goal opportunities from Lightridge. The Bruins move to 2-1-0 overall.
GIRLS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 1, COLONIAL FORGE 1: Battlefield (1-1-2) tied the game when Cammi Beckmeyer scored the equalizer off an assist form Lily Wright in the 67th minute.
WOODBRIDGE 5, GAR-FIELD 0: The Vikings improve to 1-2 overall and 1-0 in the Cardinal District.
FOREST PARK 1, LIGHTRIDGE 1: Forest Park took the early lead when Mattie Edozie scored off an assist from Payton Kopaniasz four minutes into the game.
Lightridge tied the game in the 26th minute off a goal by Jolie Martin.
Forest Park got a solid performance from midfielders, Korinne Potter, Sarena Keo and Becca Perez.
BOYS LACROSSE
PATRIOT 12 COLONIAL FORGE 4: Tyler Schmelzer had four goals, Sam Fernandez three, Vincent Smith two and Patrick Wilkinson, Christian Chandler and Blake Sherin with one each for Patriot (2-1).
Colonial Forge goals were by Reef Krug (two) and Joey Scullion and Jason Rubio with one each. Krug also had an assist. AJ Riley won 7 of his 10 faceoffs.
GIRLS LACROSSE
PATRIOT 15, COLONIAL FORGE 9: For Patriot, senior Katie Sullivan recorded 17 saves in goal.
Senior Jordan Scott totaled three goals and five draw controls, junior Chloe Annibell had 5 goals, 1 draw control and 2 caused turnovers, freshman Olivia Ozark had 3 goals and 1 caused turnover and 2 ground balls, freshman Faith Fernandez had 1 goal and won 6 draw controls, senior Mary Cammas had 2 goals, 1 assist and 2 ground balls and Lillybeth Westbrook had one goal.
Cammas was named the player of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.