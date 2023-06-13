Brentsville District’s junior midfielder Peyton McGovern is the Virginia High School League's Class 3 Player of the Year, and Brentsville District’s head coach Scott Kerns is the Class 3 Coach of the Year for girls soccer. 

McGovern scored 31 goals and had 16 assists this season for the Tigers, including a goal in the state quarterfinals against York, two assists in the state semifinal against Charlottesville, and the game’s only goal in the state championship game against Lafayette.

For her career, McGovern has 60 goals and 51 assists. She is a University of Arkansas commit.

In his first year as head coach at Brentsville, Kerns led the Tigers to a 21-1-0 record and their first state title in girls’ soccer since 2003 with a 1-0 win over defending state champion Lafayette in the finals. It was the team’s 16th shutout of the season. Kerns has won 203 games at four different high schools.    

The all-state soccer team consists of four forwards, four midfielders, four defenders, one goalkeeper, and three at-large positions. The All-State selection committee comprises eight soccer coaches, with two from each region.

FIRST TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Forward Madie Miller Meridian JR

Forward Audrey Atwell York SR

Forward Taylor Walker Lafayette SO

Forward Riley Bennett Lafayette FR

Midfield Peyton McGovern Brentsville District JR

Midfield Ceci Riggs Lafayette SO

Midfield Carolina Chao Charlottesville SO

Midfield Valentina Nardone Brentsville JR

Defense Jasmin Piggott Lafayette SR

Defense Naiya Holt York SR

Defense Carley Piller Wilson Memorial SR

Defense Reese Natysin Brentsville District SO

At-Large Savannah Vonderhaar Brentsville District SR

At-Large Madilyn Rolader Brentsville District SR

At-Large Haley Garber Brentsville District SO

Goalie Ashley Hunt York SR

Player of the Year Peyton McGovern Brentsville District JR

Coach of the Year Scott Kerns Brentsville District

SECOND TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Forward Maddy Howells Brentsville JR

Forward Lexi King Lafayette JR

Forward Asia Knight Wilson Memorial SO

Forward Maddy Simmons William Byrd SR

Midfield Savannah Payne York SR

Midfield Sophie Chen Charlottesville SO

Midfield Maureen Tremblay Meridian JR

Midfield Sam Lynch Lafayette SR

Defense Kira Moore Lafayette SO

Defense Alyssa Gomez York SO

Defense Anya Movius Charlottesville SR

Defense Lily Williamson Meridian SO

At-Large C C Robinson Wilson Memorial SO

At-Large Sophia Chrisley William Byrd SR

At-Large Aubrey Case Tabb SR

Goalie Kayla Karnes Wilson Memorial JR

