Brentsville District’s junior midfielder Peyton McGovern is the Virginia High School League's Class 3 Player of the Year, and Brentsville District’s head coach Scott Kerns is the Class 3 Coach of the Year for girls soccer.
McGovern scored 31 goals and had 16 assists this season for the Tigers, including a goal in the state quarterfinals against York, two assists in the state semifinal against Charlottesville, and the game’s only goal in the state championship game against Lafayette.
For her career, McGovern has 60 goals and 51 assists. She is a University of Arkansas commit.
In his first year as head coach at Brentsville, Kerns led the Tigers to a 21-1-0 record and their first state title in girls’ soccer since 2003 with a 1-0 win over defending state champion Lafayette in the finals. It was the team’s 16th shutout of the season. Kerns has won 203 games at four different high schools.
The all-state soccer team consists of four forwards, four midfielders, four defenders, one goalkeeper, and three at-large positions. The All-State selection committee comprises eight soccer coaches, with two from each region.
FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Forward Madie Miller Meridian JR
Forward Audrey Atwell York SR
Forward Taylor Walker Lafayette SO
Forward Riley Bennett Lafayette FR
Midfield Peyton McGovern Brentsville District JR
Midfield Ceci Riggs Lafayette SO
Midfield Carolina Chao Charlottesville SO
Midfield Valentina Nardone Brentsville JR
Defense Jasmin Piggott Lafayette SR
Defense Naiya Holt York SR
Defense Carley Piller Wilson Memorial SR
Defense Reese Natysin Brentsville District SO
At-Large Savannah Vonderhaar Brentsville District SR
At-Large Madilyn Rolader Brentsville District SR
At-Large Haley Garber Brentsville District SO
Goalie Ashley Hunt York SR
Player of the Year Peyton McGovern Brentsville District JR
Coach of the Year Scott Kerns Brentsville District
SECOND TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Forward Maddy Howells Brentsville JR
Forward Lexi King Lafayette JR
Forward Asia Knight Wilson Memorial SO
Forward Maddy Simmons William Byrd SR
Midfield Savannah Payne York SR
Midfield Sophie Chen Charlottesville SO
Midfield Maureen Tremblay Meridian JR
Midfield Sam Lynch Lafayette SR
Defense Kira Moore Lafayette SO
Defense Alyssa Gomez York SO
Defense Anya Movius Charlottesville SR
Defense Lily Williamson Meridian SO
At-Large C C Robinson Wilson Memorial SO
At-Large Sophia Chrisley William Byrd SR
At-Large Aubrey Case Tabb SR
Goalie Kayla Karnes Wilson Memorial JR
