FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Position, name, school, year
Quarterback: Mark Wagner, Phoebus, 12
Center: John Luther Booth, Lord Botetourt, 12
O. Lineman: Zach Rice, Liberty Christian, 12
O. Lineman: Hunter McLain, Lord Botetourt, 12
O. Lineman: Tyler Nix, Brentsville District, 11
O. Lineman: Mychal McMullin, Phoebus, 11
Running Back: Jordin Lennon, York, 12
Running Back: Tayshaun Butler, Brookville, 12
Running Back: Malique Hounshell, Abingdon, 12
Receiver: Kymari Gray, Phoebus, 12
Receiver: Haynes Carter, Abingdon, 12
Receiver: Jalen Mayo, Phoebus, 12
Tight End: Dillon Stowers, Liberty Christian, 12
Kicker: Bryson Harvey, Lord Botetourt, 12
Kick Returner: Joey Isaacs, Lord Botetourt, 12
O. All-Purpose: KJ Bratton, Lord Botetourt, 12
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Position, name, school, year
D. Lineman: Mychal McMullin, Phoebus, 12
D. Lineman: Daniel Smith, Lord Botetourt, 12
D. Lineman: Micah Pennix, Brookville, 10
Defensive End: Anthony Reddick, Phoebus, 10
Defensive End: Gunner Givens, Lord Botetourt, 12
Linebacker: Donald Gatling, Jr., Phoebus, 12
Linebacker: Dillon Stowers, Liberty Christian, 12
Linebacker: Emerson Hurd, Phoebus, 12
Linebacker: Haynes Carter, Abingdon, 12
Def. Back: Jalen Mayo, Phoebus, 12
Def. Back: Kymari Gray, Phoebus, 12
Def. Back: Joey Isaacs, Lord Botetourt, 12
Def. Back: Jordan Bass, Phoebus, 11
Punter: Luke Hanson, Lafayette, 12
Punt Returner: Elijah Stokes, Bassett, 11
D. All-Purpose: Graham Felgar, Meridian, 12
Offensive POY: Kymari Gray Phoebus 12
Defensive POY: Donald Gatling, Jr. Phoebus 12
Coach of the Year: Jeremy Blunt Phoebus
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Position, name, school, year
Quarterback: Davis Lane, Liberty Christian, 12
Center: Ryan Stevens, Brentsville District, 12
O. Lineman: Charlie Sturgill, Abingdon, 12
O. Lineman: Andrew Cole, Brookville, 11
O. Lineman: Gavin Womack, Liberty Christian, 12
O. Lineman: Seth Stillwagoner, Meridian, 12
Running Back: Simeon Walker-Muse, Bassett, 12
Running Back: Jakari Nicely, Lord Botetourt, 10
Running Back: Bryce Jackson, Brentsville District, 12
Receiver: Jaylin Belford, Liberty Christian, 12
Receiver: Kennith Deuce Crawford, Heritage, 12
Receiver: Tyler Johnson, Magna Vista, 12
Tight End: Graham Felgar, Meridian, 12
Kicker: Tyler Black, Goochland, 11
Kick Returner: Jaylin Belford, Liberty Christian, 12
O. All-Purpose: Mason Cumbie, Hopewell, 12
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
Position, name, school, year
D. Lineman: Anthony Britton, Lake Taylor, 11
D. Lineman: Zach Rice, Liberty Christian, 12
D. Lineman: Ryan Stevens, Brentsville District, 12
Defensive End: Addison Ellis, Brookville, 12
Defensive End: Charlie Sturgill, Abingdon, 12
Linebacker: Nick Griffin, Brentsville District, 12
Linebacker: Diamondz Wells, Booker T Washington, 11
Linebacker: Michael Viar, Brookville, 11
Linebacker: Tayshaun Butler, Brookville, 12
Def. Back: George Papadopoulos, Meridian, 12
Def. Back: Jaylin Belford, Liberty Christian, 12
Def. Back: Bryce Jackson, Brentsville District, 12
Def. Back: Bishop Cook, Abingdon, 12
Punter: Bryson Harvey, Lord Botetourt, 12
Punt Returner: Jaylin Belford, Liberty Christian, 12
D. All-Purpose: Ashton Carroll, Hidden Valley, 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.