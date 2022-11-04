Earlier in the week, Amare Campbell direct messaged Brian Westhoff with a question about Unity Reed’s playoff possibilities.
Westhoff had only met the Lions’ standout once, but he understood the reason behind Campbell’s request. It’s something Westhoff has grown accustomed to over the last three weeks.
As the regular season finishes Friday, Westhoff had become the go-to power point ratings expert for local high school football players and coaches seeking clarity for their respective teams’ playoff chances.
Sometimes he hears from players or coaches he knows. Sometimes he hears from people he barely knows like Campbell. But in each case, they need the same thing: help navigating a sometimes byzantine process that requires a keen eye for detail and a reliable spreadsheet that provides all the different scenarios.
“I get it,” Westhoff said. “It’s complicated.”
Representatives from Osbourn, Woodbridge, Forest Park, Freedom-South Riding, John Champe, Patriot and Gar-Field are among the schools who have contacted Westhoff either through text message or direct messaging on Westhoff’s Twitter and Facebook accounts.
In some ways, the power point process is straightforward when it comes to things like how many points a team receives for a win. It gets trickier tracking the bonus points teams can receive for a win or loss or whether a team can pick up points from an out-of-state opponent or a private school. And if so how many.
It's also important to know what counts and what doesn't. A team's rating, for example, is not based on how many points it scores in a game. Tabulating of all this can induce headaches.
Westhoff started tracking the power points as a hobby when his youngest son Ryan started playing football for Osbourn Park. That carried over to Colgan this year when Ryan transferred there as a senior.
“I was doing it for Colgan when I thought they were in the running [for a playoff berth],” Westhoff said. “It was selfishly done for my son.”
But Westhoff’s reach expanded as other schools sought his feedback.
Word of mouth spread through Westhoff’s posts and his appearances on local podcasts. It also helped that he has a long-standing relationship with football in Prince William County. The 1989 Potomac High School graduate is a former coach at Benton Middle School and a one-time commissioner of the American Pride Youth Football League.
When Westhoff began following the power points, he calculated the figures long hand. But that became too tedious and too ripe for error.
Instead, he created a spreadsheet that follows the 16-team Class 6 Region B, populated primarily by Prince William County schools, and the 22 non-region teams that can impact the county schools’ ratings. Typically, he will spend 15 minutes or so either late Friday or early Saturday after the games are over and plug in the results. From that, he determines the scenarios.
Westhoff had some experience with this while working with the APYFL. He also likes to play with numbers, a description that fits the University of Virginia graduate’s current job as a chief growth officer for a government contractor.
Although Westhoff triple checks his numbers before announcing then, he’s careful to preface any predictions with the caveat that these are his predictions. But he feels confident in his numbers and so do others.
Westhoff heard from another first-timer earlier this week in Woodbridge head coach Jimmy Longerbeam. Westhoff reminded Longerbeam how the Vikings benefitted from Massaponax’s win over Stafford Tuesday since Woodbridge beat Massaponax earlier in the season. Longerbeam appreciated the assistance since he was unaware of how Massaponax's victory helped his team.
When the regular-season wraps up Friday, Westhoff expects to hear from coaches and players even more to figure out whether they made the playoffs or who they will play.
Nothing is official until Sunday afternoon when the Virginia High School League releases the first-round regional pairings. But if someone asks Westhoff about his bracket, he's prepared to offer it.
“I’m attached to the football community here,” Westhoff said. “I can’t be inactive. I’m sure I will keep doing this.”
