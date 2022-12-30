When Battlefield senior Connor Lockhart fell behind 10-4 in the third period of his 157-pound championship final match at the Battle of the Bridge Thursday at Woodbridge, he knew not to panic or lose composure. He told himself to stay in the moment.
Shortly after falling behind, Lockhart scored two points for a near fall and then two more, to pull within 10-8. Brooke Point’s Augustus Flemming eventually scored two more points, setting the stage for Lockhart’s last-seconds heroics as he scored five points in the final minute of the bout to shock Flemming and electrify the crowd in attendance with a comeback that was somewhat stunning in its suddenness, winning a 13-12 decision.
Despite Flemming’s loss, Brooke Point still showed well, winning the team competition, while placing three wrestlers in individual event finals, including Chase Van Hoven, who won his match at 138 by a convincing 16-1 technical fall and Cadell Lee at 113 who pinned Orange County’s Justin Jones at 4:35. Battlefield placed second, while also qualifying two for event finals. Joseph Lubinskas (285) lost a narrow 3-2 decision in overtime to Potomac’s Qswarra Kayed.
Forest Park and Potomac were the only two other area schools to qualify two wrestlers for event finals.
Potomac’s Abram Bashaw (175) lost a 3-1 decision to Saint Christopher’s Riley Finck. The Bruins’ two finals were heartbreaking as Kettle Run’s Abram Chumley overcame an early 1-0 deficit before pinning Forest Park’s Tyler Stewart (215) at 4:35 and Centreville’s Stefan Hernandez defeated the Bruins’ Anthony Orlando in double overtime, 2-1.
The only two other area wrestlers to reach event finals each lost. Tristan Mallette of Locust Grove High in Georgia defeated Patriot’s Tyson Kochis by technical fall, 16-0, and Conner Heckman of Midd-west High School (PA) notched another technical fall with a 19-2 victory over Colgan’s Ethan Bitonti.
Lockhart, whose match was perhaps the most exciting and stunning of the day, said he knew what he had to do after going down early in the match.
“I just had to believe in my training and know that I had to [give it all I had] until the final whistle blows in the third period,” Lockhart said. “ I had to stay composed and do what I knew I was supposed to do.”
While Battlefield coach Mike Spudic said the wrestlers in the overall program used the Battle of the Bridge to learn important lessons for the remainder of the season which resumes next week, Lockhart said the team’s and his individual showing was “a confidence booster.”
“This match proved all you have to do is go all six minutes and you can sometimes pull out a match you probably shouldn’t win,” Lockhart said. “One of my goals from the beginning of the season is to win a state title and winning matches along the way helps that because I can use what happens here to help me later. I think it’s the same way for our team.”
Spudic agreed the Bobcats can and will use the lessons learned to propel them toward continued success later in the season.
“We talk a lot about the postseason from the beginning of the season,” Spudic said. “All the outcomes, all the things we do here, it’s all about how we can use it for the postseason. But we are still taking away those small pieces to improve upon, so I think it’s okay to think about what will happen in February as long as they are using the little pieces along the way to get better.”
Brooke Point’s most decisive victory of the day came from Van Hoven, who scored early and often during his championship bout.
“Once you start scoring and the guy breaks, it’s pretty easy from a confidence standpoint to continue to score,” Van Hoven said. “This tournament is good for us to get back at it after winter break. This is a good confidence booster for the team to get ready for the bigger tournaments.”
The final bout of the day, Kayed’s victory at 285 for Potomac, was a defensive struggle decided in overtime after two injury timeouts for Battlefield’s Lubinskas. Kayed emerged victorious after scoring an escape in the overtime.
“You just have to believe and keep working hard, wrestling your match,” Kayed said. “Staying focused, thinking about what you have to do, those things all play into winning a close match.”
BATTLE AT THE BRIDGE
Team Results (top 10 only)
1. Brooke Point 199.5; 2. Battlefield 184.5; 3. Locust Grove (GA) 151; 4. Kettle Run 139.5; 5. Liberty 138.5; 6. Woodbridge 137.5; 7. Spotsylvania 129; 8. Midd-west (PA) 126.5; 9. Orange County 124; 10. Chantilly 121.5
Individual Finals Results
106-Waylon Rogers (Orange County) def. Carter Shin (Chantilly) by pin, 4:40; 113—Cadell Lee (Brooke Point) def. Justin Jones (Orange County) by pin, 4:35; 120—Tristan Mallette (Locust Grove) def. Tyson Kochis (Patriot) by technical fall, 16-0; 126—Stefan Hernandez (Centreville) def. Anthony Orlando (Forest Park), 2-1 (2OT); 132—Matthew Smith (Midd-west, PA) def. Rhonin Swenson (Bishop McNamara), 4-2; 138—Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point) def. Brayton Crews (Atlee) by technical fall, 16-1; 144-Conner Heckman (Midd-west) def. Ethan Bitonti (Colgan) by technical fall, 19-2; 150—Nicholas Marck (Lightridge) def. Kyle Csikari (Spotsylvania), 3-0; 157—Cooper Lockhart (Battlefield) def. Augustus Flemming (Brooke Point), 13-12; 165—Noah Hall (Liberty) def. Liam Gil-Swiger (Yorktown), 6-1; 175—Riley Finck (St. Christopher) def. Abram Bashaw (Potomac), 3-1; Ruben Karapetyan (St. John’s College Prep) def. Lorenzo Pelot-Vasquez (Fairfax), by injury default; 215—Abram Chumley (Kettle Run) def. Tyler Stewart (Forest Park) by pin, 4:35; 285—Quswarra Kayed (Potomac) def. Joseph Lubinskas (Battlefield), 3-2.
