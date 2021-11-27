With 6.2 seconds left in a Region 3B playoff game tied at 7-7, the Brentsville Tigers knew it was time to pull a passing play they repeatedly practice out of their proverbial bag of tricks.

Alas, within seconds, the play left the Brentsville faithful breathless and frozen on a blustery evening and left the Meridian fans stunned as the game ended on what a Tigers assistant coach called “the football equivalent of a walk-off home run.”

Sophomore quarterback Caleb Alexander took the snap at the Brentsville 49, and found senior running back Bryce Jackson over the middle. Jackson juked a tackler and sped to the Meridian 40, made a move toward the Brentsville sideline before speeding past another possible tackler.

Around the 20 yard line and with the clock showing :00, Jackson moved right, and blew past the final tackler awaiting him into the left corner of the end zone to break the tie and give the Tigers a well-earned 13-7 victory, its record 11th of the season.

Brentsville’s fans and sideline screamed with delight when the reality of the victory set in. For his part, Jackson leaped and raised the ball high in celebration before being embraced by several of his Brentsville teammates, assistant coaches, and first year head coach Loren White.

With the win, Brentsville (11-2) advances to its first-ever state semifinal Dec. 4 where it will face the winner of Saturday's York-Phoebus Region A final.

A beaming Jackson called the final play “our scoring play.”

“Caleb put it in the perfect spot,” Jackson described. “That play goes for big yard every time we run it. The linemen made great blocks and it all just fell into place.”

Interestingly, the electrifying final play capped a game that featured a roller coaster of emotions as Brentsville overcame four turnovers--an interception and three fumbles. The Tigers held the Mustangs to 193 yards of offense and a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

White cited the defensive game plan and schemes of coordinator Jesse Jackson as a key factor in the victory.

“Coach Jackson came up with some different things than we did when we played them last time [when Brentsville won a narrow 23-20 victory],” White said. “For us to limit a team that has averaged 40 points in two playoff games, just like we have, is pretty special. Our defense was tremendous.”

Bryce Jackson opened the scoring with a 28-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left in the second quarter. Jackson, who carried 12 times for 53 yards before corralling the 51-yard winning reception, used his speed to blast through the left side of the line and into the end zone.

Jackson again praised the offensive line when recounting the first touchdown.

“I saw their edge rushers were pinching in and I knew our linemen were going to open holes, so I just went for it, hit the hole and we scored,” Jackson said. “We’re going to be pretty juiced going into next week’s game.”

Alexander, who threw just four passes in the game, came through when it mattered most. He said the final play worked to perfection.

“I knew from the jump we were going to call that play and it was going to work,” Alexander said. “We’d been hiding it all game. When we unleashed it, we just let our big boys downfield do the work. It’s just great that we were able to do something like that when we needed to.”

White, the first-year head coach, excitedly embraced players and coaches following the final play. He reflected upon what he told the team when he first took over.

“I told them from the first game of the summer, this is where I wanted us to be,” White said. “The potential was there, but we had to correct stuff, embrace the new attitude and the new way of doing stuff. It’s been a little ugly at times, but they’ve gotten better week to week. Brentsville/Nokesville kids are tough kids and that’s what we are built off of.”

Alexander praised White’s enthusiasm and confidence after taking over the program, saying his demeanor had a lot to do with the Tigers’ getting to this point. He also said White’s belief in the team enabled them to play well in spite of the chilly conditions made worse by wind gusts that were strong at times.

“He told us from day one that we were a family and we have played like one,” Alexander said. “He definitely made us into who we are now, telling us we needed to play hard and be winners in everything we do. We knew we would have to overcome things [like the cold weather], but he brought us here.”

BRENTSVILLE (11-2) 7 0 0 6—13

MERIDIAN (10-3) 0 0 0 7—7

SCORING SUMMARY

SECOND QUARTER

B—Jackson 28 run (Markham kick), 9:55

FOURTH QUARTER

M—Whitaker 8 run (Holmgren kick), 10:36

B—Jackson 51 pass from Alexander (no PAT attempted), :00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—Brentsville—N. Orlando 13-93, Alexander 6-55, Jackson 13-53, White 2-10, Turley 1-1, Schnetler 1-1; Meridian, Whitaker 14-64, Harrison 11-29, Benson 4-21, Papadopoulous 7-16, Ford 4-6.

Passing—Brentsville, Alexander 2-4-1-62; Meridian—Ford 4-11-0-70.

Receiving—Brentsville—Jackson 1-51, White 1-11; Meridian—Papadopoulous 2-50, Benson 2-16, Holmgren 1-4.