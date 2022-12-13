The timing wasn’t ideal.
As TJ Bush prepared for the Dec. 10 Class 6 state final with his Freedom-Woodbridge high school teammates, Liberty University announced Dec. 4 it had hired Jamey Chadwell as its new head coach.
Chadwell was Coastal Carolina’s head coach when Bush committed to the Chanticleers Feb. 2.
On the same day Liberty announced Chadwell’s hire, Coastal Carolina announced Tim Beck as its new head coach. The former N.C. State offensive coordinator reached out to Bush the day Beck took the job and let Bush know the program still wanted him.
Bush still plans to sign during the early signing period that begins Dec. 21, but he said he is weighing his options.
After returning home Saturday following Freedom’s state-title victory at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Bush and his family visited Liberty Sunday in Lynchburg.
Bush said he will talk things over with his family and friends and coaches to figure out the best move for him.
Wherever he ends up, Bush said he plans to graduate early and enroll in college in January. His last day of classes is Friday.
Bush is one of eight seniors from Prince William County high schools expected to sign Dec. 21.
The others are:
Kendall Bannister, Freedom-Woodbridge, Ohio
Amare Campbell, Unity Reed, North Carolina
Braden Chandler, Patriot, Elon
Ty Gordon, Battlefield, Old Dominion University
Ja’bari Odoemenem, Woodbridge, Maine
Cole Surber, Patriot, University of Virginia
Caleb Woodson, Battlefield, Virginia Tech
Campbell is the only one player besides Bush from this group who plans to graduate early and enroll in college in January.
