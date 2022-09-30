At the end of last season, Ja’bari Odoemenem sat down with Woodbridge head coach Jimmy Longerbeam to discuss Odoemenem’s football future.
As a sophomore and junior, Odoemenem started at tight end for the Vikings. He did well enough at that position to earn back-to-back first-team all-Cardinal District honors.
But if Odoemenem wanted to play Division I football, Longerbeam recommended he move to linebacker. As good as he was at tight end, Odoemenem lacked the height and speed to compete at the nation’s highest collegiate level. He did, however, have the physical attributes to succeed at linebacker.
He had never played the position, but Odoemenem respected Longerbeam’s counsel. With 30 years of coaching experience, Longerbeam offered instant credibility.
“He really didn’t have to sell me,” Odoemenem said.
As soon as the switch became official, Odoemenem got to work. He spent as much time as possible during the offseason learning how to play linebacker. He watched video. He listened to his coaches and his teammates. He competed in seven-on-seven leagues.
Most of all, he trusted the process. Longerbeam assured Odoemenem college coaches would come calling. It might take time for some of the bigger programs to extend Odoemenem a scholarship offer since they had no film on which to evaluate him. But they would see what Longerbeam saw. Odoemenem checked all the boxes on and off the field.
At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, he is an athletic player with the size and strength to hold firm at the line of scrimmage and swift enough to drop back in coverage. He maintains a 3.5 grade-point average and exemplifies high character.
“He has good grades and has zero issues off the field,” Longerbeam said. “Nice kid. Good student. Good athlete.”
Near the end of a Jan. 27 dental appointment to get his teeth cleaned, Odoemenem received a message from Longerbeam. Virginia State planned to offer Odoemenem a scholarship.
The next phase was underway. Longerbeam told Odoemenem that the first offer sometimes takes the longest. But once it comes, others quickly follow. Sure enough that’s what happened.
Georgetown, Navy and Army followed in the spring, with others joining later to give Odoemenem at least 10 offers to sort through. Power Five programs like Rutgers, Temple, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Virginia remain interested as well as they review Odoemenem’s play on film this season.
Odoemenem said he wants to commit during the December early signing period and may consider enrolling early in college the following month.
Hired in early May 2021, Longerbeam said he did not have enough time to properly assess players until the 2021 season concluded.
So Odoemenem stayed at tight end for the time being, but a move was imminent.
“He has a huge upside,” Longerbeam said. “It’s one of those situations where he’s got so much room for growth. And it will not take him long to pick it up.”
As a freshman, Odoemenem studied senior Antoine Sampah and used him as a model. Sampah signed with LSU out of high school.
“Seeing people who came out of here before me was really helpful,” Odoemenem said. “I was always taught to respect my elders. I wanted to see what made him the best when he was here. You see guys like that and I’m thinking, ‘I can do this.’”
To get to this point, Odoemenem had to adjust to three coaching changes. After his first coach, Gary Wortham, resigned at the end of the 2019 season, Odoemenem said his head “was all over the place. Some of my thoughts were about transferring.”
But Odoemenem stuck it out in large part because he loves attending Woodbridge and playing with teammates he’s known since Lake Ridge Middle School.
Odoemenem, who turns 18 in July, is grateful for all the help he’s received adjusting to linebacker. He was nervous going into Woodbridge’s first scrimmage, but the game soon settled down for him.
As an inside linebacker responsible for making sure teammates are in the right spot, Odoemenem said the biggest adjustment is remembering to communicate.
One of his biggest supporters is fellow senior linebacker Jesse Muange. Muange and Odoemenem have known each other since middle school.
“He’s got a great IQ, his height and length, you can’t teach those things,” Muange said. “He’s tenacious and aggressive and loves to work. He’s not a good fit. He’s a great fit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.