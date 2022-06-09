By turning down the pros and returning to college, Woodbridge graduate Magnus Ellerts boosted his draft stock

On the third and final day of the 2021 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, the Colorado Rockies called Magnus Ellerts with an enticing question.

Would the Woodbridge High School graduate sign with them for $125,000?

Ellerts always wanted to play pro baseball and here was his chance after an impressive first season at Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville. The right-hander led the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II in strikeouts with 141 in earning first-team all-American honors.

But thinking long-term, Ellerts respectfully declined the offer from the only MLB team he heard from during the 20-round draft.

Instead, he transferred to NJCAA Division I power Florida SouthWestern to improve his development and raise his draft profile. The decision paid off.

In his FSW debut Jan. 29, at least 25 pro scouts showed up to watch Ellerts pitch. He delivered, striking out six in four innings for the victory en route to another dominating season that eventually ranked him second in the state with 10 wins and 101 strikeouts.

The decision benefitted him in other ways as well.

As a University of Florida signee, Ellerts possessed negotiating leverage with MLB teams since he retains the option of playing Division I baseball if he doesn’t ink a professional contract. Ellerts also had an advisor to help him sort through the draft process that could lead to a top-10 round selection when MLB holds its draft July 17-19.

Woodbridge HS MLB Draft picks Woodbridge High School graduates drafted by Major League Baseball teams through the years YEAR, NAME, POSITION, MLB TEAM, ROUND SELECTED 1967: xMichael Schooff, Pitcher, Washington, 6th 1969: xMichael Evans, Pitcher, Minnesota, 28th 1990: xSean Cheetham, Pitcher, Chicago Cubs, 4th 1992: Mike Matthews, Pitcher, Cleveland, 2nd 1992: xChris Pinder, Pitcher, San Francisco, 39th 2017: Logan Farrar, Outfielder, Oakland, 36th X= drafted out of high school

Taken together, Ellerts boosted his position and his confidence level. He’s prepared now more than ever to turn pro if the opportunity arises.

“The biggest thing that makes me think I'm ready is the physical awareness I have in my body and arm,” Ellerts said. “This whole year I had to rely on myself to make adjustments in practice, during the game, in the weight room and I feel like I did a pretty good job persevering through it all.”

MOVING ON

When the 2021 MLB Draft concluded July 13, Ellerts had the option of returning to Patrick Henry, a program he helped lead to its first-ever World Series.

But Ellerts said he chose to leave when pitching coach Barry Powell departed to strictly scout for the Philadelphia Phillies and there was no immediate replacement in line yet. Powell was instrumental in fast-tracking Ellerts’ development.

Ellerts wasn’t sure where he wanted to go next. But without any prompting on his part, Ellerts said junior college coaches reached out to him about coming to play for their teams.

He initially committed to Chipola College (FL) through a connection with the program’s then-pitching coach Anthony Burke. Burke was an assistant coach for the Mid-Atlantic Canes when Ellerts played on that travel team the summer after his junior year of high school.

But then Ellerts reconsidered his commitment after FSW head coach Ben Bizier contacted him two or three days later.

Ellerts knew nothing about the Buccaneers, but he liked what he heard from Bizier. At that point, Ellerts said he called the Chipola head coach to say he was rethinking his decision. When the head coach hung up on him, Ellerts said he eliminated the school and narrowed his choices to FSW and San Jacinto College (TX) before choosing the Buccaneers.

Bizier first heard about Ellerts and his search for a new school through Lyndon Coleman. Coleman, a friend of Bizier’s and the head baseball coach at Pasco-Hernando State College (FL.), was familiar with Ellerts. His team faced Ellerts May 14, 2021 in a region game.

Coleman told Bizier how he underestimated Ellerts when Ellerts casually showed up for the game before his scheduled outing by wearing sandals, shorts and drinking a two-liter container of Coke. Ellerts seemed too laid-back for such a big game.

But Coleman learned appearances can be deceiving. Ellerts struck out 14 batters in eight innings in the 5-2 win.

“[Coleman] said Ellerts did not a throw a bullet under 93,” Bizier said.

To get more information on Ellerts, Bizier followed up with Mike Colangelo. Bizier became familiar with Colangelo through Battlefield graduate Carter Cunningham, who played for Bizier at FSW.

Colangelo didn’t say much to Bizier, but what he mentioned sufficed. Colangelo told Bizier Ellerts was a good pitcher who would only get better. Bizier asked Colangelo for Ellerts’ number and began recruiting him.

At this late stage of the recruiting process, FSW already featured a stable of talented pitchers. But if Bizier could add more, he would.

“We don’t look at replacing anyone,” Bizier said. “We just chase really good pitchers all the time.”

Ellerts liked Bizier and FSW’s success impressed him as well. Four Buccaneers (all pitchers) from last year’s team were taken in the 2021 MLB Draft, a total that tied for the most selections for that draft of any NJCAA program.

On July 22, nine days after the draft concluded, Ellerts announced his commitment to the Buccaneers.

Ellerts is the fifth Division I signee from this season’s pitching staff. The others are Ben Peterson (North Carolina), Grant Besser (Rutgers), Riley Skeen (South Florida) and Nicholas Regalado (Florida Gulf Coast)

“It was very competitive,” Ellerts said of FSW’s pitching staff. “They pushed me a lot. I was not the only guy who could throw 90.”

Locals in the Cape Cod League Here is a list of some of the local high school players who have played in the Cape Cod League Name, High school, Year at Cape, Team Magnus Ellerts, Woodbridge (2019), 2022, Chatham Zach Agnos, Battlefield, (2019), 2021, Bourne Fox Semones, Hylton, (2016), 2019, Hyannis Kyle Whitten, Osbourn Park, (2017), 2019, Hyannis Jake Agnos, Battlefield (2016), 2017/2018, Harwich Nate Eikhoff, Patriot (2015), 2018, Harwich Jacob Christian, Patriot (2015), 2016, Brewster Nick Feight, Battlefield (2014), 2016, Harwich Nick Brown, Patriot (2013), 2016, Harwich Logan Farrar, Woodbridge (2013), 2016, Harwich Austin Magestro, Hylton (2014), 2016, Chatham xAndre Scrubb, Hylton (2013), 2015, Chatham Mike Costello, Stonewall Jackson (2010), 2014, Harwich/Bourne Matt Crouse, Battlefield (2008), 2010, Brewster Justin Wright, Forest Park (2007), 2009/ 2010, Harwich/Hyannis David Herbek, Battlefield (2007), 2009, Harwich Ryan Woolley, Forest Park (2006), 2008, Brewster Jordan Flasher, Osbourn Park, (2005) 2007, Bourne Jeff Dagenhart, Osbourn Park (2001), 2003, Bourne Danny Lopaze, Potomac (1999), 2000, Yarmouth-Dennis Sammy Serrano, Hylton (1995), 1997, Bourne xMike Colangelo, Hylton (1994), 1996, Chatham xBrian McNichol, Gar-Field, (1992), 1994 Wareham x=played in the major leagues

Bizier helped Ellerts connect with an advisor named Hector Florin. Florin represented two of FSW’s pitchers drafted in 2021. Florin and Bizier also helped Ellerts land a coveted spot in the prestigious Cape Cod League. Ellerts is one of six junior college pitchers on Chatham’s roster, including Ivy Tech Community College’s Matthew Peters whose fastball has been clocked at 101 miles per hour.

Ellerts drove June 6 to the Cape. Chatham’s season starts June 12.

“I’m excited,” Ellerts said. “It’s legendary to play there. It’s the best of the best.”

DRINKING IT ALL IN

Ellerts’ love of super-sized containers of Coke carried over to FSW where he earned the nickname “Big Gulp.”

Before each of his starts whether on the road or at home, Bizier bought Ellerts the famous 32-ounce soft drink found only at 7-Eleven. The purchases became a tradition.

Ellerts took a few sips from the Coke before putting the rest in a fridge for afterward, but he loved how it served as a team-bonding exercise.

“He enjoys laughing,” Bizier said. “He’s easy to make laugh, while adapting to someone else’s sense of humor.”

On the mound, though, was a different story. Aided by a subtle yet unflappable intensity, Ellerts was all business.

“He had the right amount of assertiveness,” Bizier said. “He did not let mistakes affect him. He bounced back."

That approach appeals to scouts as does the right-hander’s 6-foot-5, 225-pound frame and a fastball that ranges between 90 and 96 miles per hour.

Ellerts said he felt nervous pitching in front of so many scouts during his first start. But as the season wore on, the Suncoast Conference Pitcher of the Year became comfortable. He kept his arm healthy and his pitch count down thanks to FSW’s explosive offense and an excellent bullpen. Ellerts’ longest outing of the season was seven innings.

He had the opportunity to stay in Florida to work out in front of MLB teams once FSW’s season ended May 7. But he chose to come back to Woodbridge to spend time with his family before heading to the Cape. He will hold Zoom meetings with MLB teams as they continue to keep an eye on him this summer.

Ellerts enters the draft without a set bonus figure in mind. All he asks for is fair compensation.

For Ellerts, everything else is in place.

“I proved myself no matter the team,” Ellerts said. “I pitched the same way.”