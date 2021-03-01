Osbourn High School graduate Kris Thornton was named the Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week.
The James Madison University wide receiver totaled five receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown Saturday in the Dukes’ 36-16 win over Robert Morris. His touchdown came off a 33-yard reception in the second quarter.
Thornton, who transferred to JMU from VMI, leads the Dukes in receptions and receiving yards after the first two weeks.
