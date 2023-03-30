Laying on the Brentsville turf, Patriot girls soccer forward Callie Houtz had just taken a deflection to her teeth and tried to remain still as she ensured that neither her braces nor anything else had received significant damage.
Pioneers head coach Kelly Beauchamp-Payne raced out from the sideline, hoping that the sophomore hadn’t somehow aggravated the ACL injury she picked up early last season, delaying the start of her varsity career.
Houtz returned to the game a few minutes later and left no doubt that she’s a player to watch both now and in the future, as her three goals were the difference in Patriot’s thrilling 3-2 win at Brentsville on Wednesday night. The Pioneers are now 1-2 overall.
The Tigers’ 27-11 advantage in shot attempts highlighted both the quality and quantity of the 3A side’s possession against their cross-town rivals from 6A, but the 13-save performance from Patriot goalie Sofia Nicewonger combined with an incisive counter-attack negated Brentsville’s high-tempo efforts in the midfield and final third just enough.
In the 18th minute, Houtz took a feed from defender Reagan Jones and fired a shot from more than 20 yards out along the right channel, which deflected past Brentsville keeper Haley Garber for a spectacular opening tally.
Junior forward Madeline Howells tied the game for Brentsville (2-1) with less than ten minutes to go in the first half when she took possession at the top of the final third, broke away, and shot it to the left of an outstretched Nicewonger.
“They’re an incredible team, so having them for a test early on in the season is awesome," Beauchamp-Payne said. “They were coming right at us, but when we did get the ball we were able to capitalize on our transition into the attack pretty efficiently.”
Indeed, eight of Patriot’s eleven shots were on goal; only 55 percent of the Tigers’ attempts found the frame.
In the 56th minute, Houtz scored again, not far from the same spot where she’d been on the ground in pain moments before.
Peyton McGovern leveled the score again less than five minutes later, deftly poking the ball through the Pioneers’ back line.
But when Houtz got the better of Garber one final time, she was the one left jumping for joy with her teammates on an increasingly chilly night. Though Brentsville challenged valiantly up to the final whistle, Patriot’s quickness stymied any serious threat.
