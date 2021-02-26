For the second straight year, Battlefield’s Camille Spink turned in another record-setting performance at the Class 6 state swim meet.
Competing Thursday at the Jeff Rouse Swim Center in Stafford, the sophomore won the 100-yard freestyle and the 50-yard freestyle. Her time of 48.93 in the 100 free topped the state record she set in the event last year as a freshman.
Spink’s time in the 50-yard free was 22.55. Spink also swam the anchor on the Bobcats winning 200-yard medley relay team that features Jamie Cornwell, Emma Hannam and Sophia Heilen in the first three spots.
Spink helped Battlefield win the region title by taking first in the 50 and 100 free and anchoring the 200 medley and freestyle relays.
Spink, who won two individual titles a year ago as freshman, is headed to the Olympic Trials in June. She has qualified in the 50 and 100 free.
Overall, Battlefield (209 points) finished second to Yorktown (236) in the team competition. Four-time defending champion Madison was third.
Two other Prince William County female swimmers claimed Class 6 titles as well: Colgan’s Aris Runnels in the 100-yard backstroke (53.97) and Unity Reed’s Alyssa Martel in the 500-yard freestyle.
Ocean Lakes won the boys title with 183.5 points and W.T. Woodson was second with 172 points. Patriot has the top local Prince William County finish with 99 points to place 10th.
