Host Centreville boys defeated Potomac Saturday 63-49 to capture the Class 6 state basketball title.
Potomac (13-1) was seeking its fourth state title in the program’s history … Centreville (!3-3) was declared the Class 6 co-champion last year with South County after the pandemic cancelled the state final.
The two teams were tied at 7-all at the end of the first quarter. Centreville led 25-19 at halftime.
The Panthers cut an 11-point deficit to close within two at the end of the third quarter, 40-38.
