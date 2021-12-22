Chancellor Perkins scored a career-high 29 points Tuesday as Gar-Field’s boys basketball team defeated visiting Brentsville 69-42 in a non-district game.
The sophomore guard was 12 of 22 from the field, including going 5 of 11 from the 3-point line. He also had a team-high five assists and tied for the team lead with Isaiah Crockett with eight rebounds.
Gar-Field (4-4) trailed 10-9 at the end of the first quarter. But the Red Wolves took control in the second period by outscoring the Tigers (0-6) 26-9.
Braedon Farr led Brentsville with 12 points and Xavier Alexander added 10.
