The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday it had signed Stonewall Jackson graduate Greg Stroman to its practice squad.
Stroman spent the offseason and the preseason with the Bears before they waived him Aug. 30.
Stroman began his NFL career with the Washington Commanders, which drafted him in the seventh round out of Virginia Tech in 2018.
Stroman played 15 games his rookie season, but saw limited playing time his next two seasons due to injuries. Washington released him during the 2021 training camp.
