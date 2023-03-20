He won a state title at Christ Chapel. Now Trey Barber has a national championship to add to his list of accomplishments.
Barber capped off a memorable day for Christopher Newport University’s men’s basketball team March 18 by scoring the game-winning basket as time expired in the NCAA Division III final in Fort Wayne, IN. Barber’s layup propelled the Captains (30-3) to a 74-72 win over Mount Union.
Barber’s final basket of the game gave him a team-high 25 points on 10 of 15 shooting from the field. He also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in being named the Final Four’s most valuable player.
Earlier in the day, D3hoops.com named Barber an all-American. This was the Captains’ first national title in men’s basketball.
"I really don't remember what happened," Barber said in a release on the CNU website. "They had scored and I got the ball and saw the rim and went to it. It's an amazing feeling."
Mount Union tied the game with four seconds left before Barber went down the court for his final shot. The officials reviewed Barber’s basket to make sure it went in before the horn sounded.
Barber is in his second season with CNU. He began his college basketball career at the University of Mary Washington, where as a freshman he was the conference defensive player of the year.
As a sophomore at CNU, Barber was also the conference defensive player of the year and a first-team all-conference pick.
Barber earned first-team all-conference honors again this season. Barber averaged 13.5 points and 7.9 rebounds a game.
Barber was a two-time all-state selection at Christ Chapel before graduating in 2019 from the Woodbridge private school. Christ Chapel won its first and only state title in 2018. Barber arrived at Christ Chapel as a reclassified junior after transferring from Colgan.
The 6-foot-8 junior forward is one of four local players on CNU’s roster.
The others are Brandon Edmond (Saint John Paul the Great), Devon Parrish (Patriot) and Rodney Graves (Colgan).
