Meridian senior forward Alex Gardner is the Class 3 Player of the Year, and Meridian head coach Nathan Greiner is the Class 3 Coach of the Year for boys soccer.
Gardner was a talented midfielder who made first-team all-state last year and was selected three times as a first-team all-state player during his sophomore, junior, and senior years.
He transitioned to a forward position in 2023 and had an impressive season, scoring 25 goals and assisting 25 others. Throughout his career, he scored 41 goals and provided 53 assists. Gardner also received first-team all-district and all-region honors for the past three seasons and was named the Region 3B Player of the Year this season. As a junior, he received multiple awards, including 2nd team All-Met, All-South Region, and an All-American nomination, although the results for those awards have yet to be announced.
Since 2001, Greiner has been coaching in the Mustang program. He began as a junior varsity coach and became a varsity assistant before becoming the head coach in 2023.
He has been a part of all 11 state titles throughout his tenure. In 2021, he was recognized as the United Soccer Coaches High School National Assistant Coach of the Year. In the most recent championship game, Meridian won on penalty kicks (0-0, 4-3 PK) over Charlottesville after a draw in regulation and the overtime periods failed to produce any goals.
The all-state soccer team consists of four forwards, four midfielders, four defenders, one goalkeeper, and three at-large positions. The All-State selection committee comprises eight soccer coaches, with two from each region.
FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Forward Alex Gardner Meridian SR
Forward Felix Green Meridian JR
Forward Rocco Fleming Charlottesville SR
Forward Austin Robertson Tabb SR
Midfield Tucker Albaugh Meridian JR
Midfield Fernando Herbas Meridian SR
Midfield Michael Hackworth Tabb SR
Midfield Ian Betton Magna Vista SR
Defense Charlie Russell Meridian SR
Defense Oliver Frandano Meridian SR
Defense Atticus Kamara Lafayette JR
Defense Soren Povisils Charlottesville SR
At-Large Eduardo Perez-Sandoval Magna Vista JR
At-Large Elias Zell Charlottesville SR
At-Large Caleb Jenkins Magna Vista SR
Goalie Inigo Diz Meridian SR
Player of the Year Alex Gardner Meridian SR
Coach of the Year Nathan Greiner Meridian
SECOND TEAM
Forward Will Acgtblu Monticello SR
Forward Rocco Valenti Lafayette SO
Forward Blake Fletcher Brentsville JR
Forward Thimson Duolo Charlottesville SO
Midfield Drew Meiller Goochland SR
Midfield Darrius Tyler Monticello SR
Midfield Ever Salamanca Lafayette SO
Midfield Casey Ferguson Bassett SR
Defense Fletcher Saaty Meridian SO
Defense Hayden Slater Monticello SR
Defense Noah Martin Tabb JR
Defense Bruno Torres Claros Manassas Park SR
At-Large Daniel Romanchuck Spotswood SR
At-Large Kevin Polanco Canesa Manassas Park FR
At-Large Gael Ortega Magna Vista SR
Goalie Jacob Engel Charlottesville SR
