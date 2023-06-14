soccer generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

Meridian senior forward Alex Gardner is the Class 3 Player of the Year, and Meridian head coach Nathan Greiner is the Class 3 Coach of the Year for boys soccer.

Gardner was a talented midfielder who made first-team all-state last year and was selected three times as a first-team all-state player during his sophomore, junior, and senior years.

He transitioned to a forward position in 2023 and had an impressive season, scoring 25 goals and assisting 25 others. Throughout his career, he scored 41 goals and provided 53 assists. Gardner also received first-team all-district and all-region honors for the past three seasons and was named the Region 3B Player of the Year this season. As a junior, he received multiple awards, including 2nd team All-Met, All-South Region, and an All-American nomination, although the results for those awards have yet to be announced.

Since 2001, Greiner has been coaching in the Mustang program. He began as a junior varsity coach and became a varsity assistant before becoming the head coach in 2023.

He has been a part of all 11 state titles throughout his tenure. In 2021, he was recognized as the United Soccer Coaches High School National Assistant Coach of the Year. In the most recent championship game, Meridian won on penalty kicks (0-0, 4-3 PK) over Charlottesville after a draw in regulation and the overtime periods failed to produce any goals.

The all-state soccer team consists of four forwards, four midfielders, four defenders, one goalkeeper, and three at-large positions. The All-State selection committee comprises eight soccer coaches, with two from each region.

FIRST TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Forward Alex Gardner Meridian SR

Forward Felix Green Meridian JR

Forward Rocco Fleming Charlottesville SR

Forward Austin Robertson Tabb SR

Midfield Tucker Albaugh Meridian JR

Midfield Fernando Herbas Meridian SR

Midfield Michael Hackworth Tabb SR

Midfield Ian Betton Magna Vista SR

Defense Charlie Russell Meridian SR

Defense Oliver Frandano Meridian SR

Defense Atticus Kamara Lafayette JR

Defense Soren Povisils Charlottesville SR

At-Large Eduardo Perez-Sandoval Magna Vista JR

At-Large Elias Zell Charlottesville SR

At-Large Caleb Jenkins Magna Vista SR

Goalie Inigo Diz Meridian SR

Player of the Year Alex Gardner Meridian SR

Coach of the Year Nathan Greiner Meridian

SECOND TEAM

Forward Will Acgtblu Monticello SR

Forward Rocco Valenti Lafayette SO

Forward Blake Fletcher Brentsville JR

Forward Thimson Duolo Charlottesville SO

Midfield Drew Meiller Goochland SR

Midfield Darrius Tyler Monticello SR

Midfield Ever Salamanca Lafayette SO

Midfield Casey Ferguson Bassett SR

Defense Fletcher Saaty Meridian SO

Defense Hayden Slater Monticello SR

Defense Noah Martin Tabb JR

Defense Bruno Torres Claros Manassas Park SR

At-Large Daniel Romanchuck Spotswood SR

At-Large Kevin Polanco Canesa Manassas Park FR

At-Large Gael Ortega Magna Vista SR

Goalie Jacob Engel Charlottesville SR

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.