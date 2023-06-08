FIRST TEAM
Outfielder: Talan Shifflett, William Monroe
Austin Harris, Brentsville
Cam Morris, Skyline
First base: Johnny Daly, Brentsville
Second base: Cameron Kerns, Skyline
Third base: Wyatt Dye, Brentsville
Shortstop: Sam Barber, Skyline
At large: Parker Hildreband, William Monroe, Brayden Hutchison, Brentsville
Designated hitter: Donovan Boles, Brentsville
Catcher: JJ Hand, Brentsville
Pitchers: Lance Williams, William Monroe, Brayden Hutchison, Brentsville, Grant Greiner, Meridian
Players of the year: JJ Hand, Brayden Hutchison, Brentsville
Coach of the year: Bryan Contino, Manassas Park
SECOND TEAM
Outfielders: Josh Wattles, Meridian, Coleson Russell, Brentsville, Kaiden Brown, Skyline
First base: Alessio Azimipour, Meridian
Second base: Elliot Inzana, William Monroe
Third base: Ryan Curl, Skyline
Shortstop: Mason Duval, Meridian
At-large: Cayden Morris, Skyline; Tyler Martin, Meridian
Designated hitter: Atticus Kim, Meridian
Catcher: Zander Greene, Meridian
Pitchers: Ian Talbott, Skyline; Charlie Monfort, Brentsville; Ryan Curl, Skyline, Alessio Azimipour, Meridian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.