FIRST TEAM

Outfielder: Talan Shifflett, William Monroe

Austin Harris, Brentsville

Cam Morris, Skyline

First base: Johnny Daly, Brentsville

Second base: Cameron Kerns, Skyline

Third base: Wyatt Dye, Brentsville

Shortstop: Sam Barber, Skyline

At large: Parker Hildreband, William Monroe, Brayden Hutchison, Brentsville

Designated hitter: Donovan Boles, Brentsville

Catcher: JJ Hand, Brentsville

Pitchers: Lance Williams, William Monroe, Brayden Hutchison, Brentsville, Grant Greiner, Meridian

Players of the year: JJ Hand, Brayden Hutchison, Brentsville

Coach of the year: Bryan Contino, Manassas Park

SECOND TEAM

Outfielders: Josh Wattles, Meridian, Coleson Russell, Brentsville, Kaiden Brown, Skyline

First base: Alessio Azimipour, Meridian

Second base: Elliot Inzana, William Monroe

Third base: Ryan Curl, Skyline

Shortstop: Mason Duval, Meridian

At-large: Cayden Morris, Skyline; Tyler Martin, Meridian

Designated hitter: Atticus Kim, Meridian

Catcher: Zander Greene, Meridian

Pitchers: Ian Talbott, Skyline; Charlie Monfort, Brentsville; Ryan Curl, Skyline, Alessio Azimipour, Meridian

