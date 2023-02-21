basketball generic 7.jpg

FIRST TEAM

Zack Diggs Skyline 12

Brady Lam William Monroe 10

Wyatt Trundle Meridian 12

Tucker Shifflett William Monroe 12

Elijah Cabness Skyline 12

Elias Carter Skyline 12

Trey Moore Brentsville District 11

Grant Grenier Meridian 11

SECOND TEAM

Daylen Marino Meridian 9

Marshall Barton Warren County 11

Colby Wood Skyline 11

Dwayne Tucker Skyline 10

Jordan McGlawn Manassas Park 12

Parker Hildebrand William Monroe 10

Zander Vetter Brentsville District 12

Isaac Rosenberg Meridian 10

Will Davis Meridian 9

Player of the year: Zack Diggs, Skyline

Coach of the year: Harold Chunn, Skyline

