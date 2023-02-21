FIRST TEAM
Zack Diggs Skyline 12
Brady Lam William Monroe 10
Wyatt Trundle Meridian 12
Tucker Shifflett William Monroe 12
Elijah Cabness Skyline 12
Elias Carter Skyline 12
Trey Moore Brentsville District 11
Grant Grenier Meridian 11
SECOND TEAM
Daylen Marino Meridian 9
Marshall Barton Warren County 11
Colby Wood Skyline 11
Dwayne Tucker Skyline 10
Jordan McGlawn Manassas Park 12
Parker Hildebrand William Monroe 10
Zander Vetter Brentsville District 12
Isaac Rosenberg Meridian 10
Will Davis Meridian 9
Player of the year: Zack Diggs, Skyline
Coach of the year: Harold Chunn, Skyline
