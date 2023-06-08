IN_Brentsville Softball State Quarters_S51_2713.jpg
Brentsville's Kate Search (13) looks back to first base after safely reaching second base, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography

 Doug Stroud

FIRST TEAM

Ashton Spiker Skyline OF Senior

Madison Jenkins Skyline OF Senior

Kate Search Brentsville OF Sophomore

Madison Keelen Meridian 1B Junior

Taylor Mallory William Monroe 2B Senior

Natalie Quinlan Brentsville 3B Senior

Jamie Kelly Skyline SS Senior

Taylor Reel Skyline C Junior

Reese Mamajek Meridian At-Large Junior

Natalie Marvin Brentsville At-Large Freshman

Gracie Walton William Monroe DP/Flex Senior

Peyton Kaufman Skyline P Senior

Elena Clark-Wilson Meridian P Sophomore

Danielle Clem Brentsville P Sophomore

SECOND TEAM

Kendyll Eddins William Monroe OF Senior

Avery Shifflett William Monroe OF Junior

McKenzie Kolesar Brentsville OF Sophomore

Kiley McGuire Skyline 1B Senior

Taylor Saunders Brentsville 2B Junior

Atori Lane Warren County 3B Senior

Raegan Cullen Brentsville SS Senior

Sara Rollins Meridian C Senior

Lacie Glascock Warren County At-Large Senior

Madelyn Ramsey Warren County At-Large Senior

Peyton Fisher Manassas Park DP/Flex Senior

Olivia Kelly Warren County P Junior

Avery Shifflett William Monroe P Junior

Cassidy Lam William Monroe P Senior

District Player of the Year -- Jamie Kelly Skyline Senior

District Coach of the Year – Matthew Thys Meridian

