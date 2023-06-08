FIRST TEAM
Ashton Spiker Skyline OF Senior
Madison Jenkins Skyline OF Senior
Kate Search Brentsville OF Sophomore
Madison Keelen Meridian 1B Junior
Taylor Mallory William Monroe 2B Senior
Natalie Quinlan Brentsville 3B Senior
Jamie Kelly Skyline SS Senior
Taylor Reel Skyline C Junior
Reese Mamajek Meridian At-Large Junior
Natalie Marvin Brentsville At-Large Freshman
Gracie Walton William Monroe DP/Flex Senior
Peyton Kaufman Skyline P Senior
Elena Clark-Wilson Meridian P Sophomore
Danielle Clem Brentsville P Sophomore
SECOND TEAM
Kendyll Eddins William Monroe OF Senior
Avery Shifflett William Monroe OF Junior
McKenzie Kolesar Brentsville OF Sophomore
Kiley McGuire Skyline 1B Senior
Taylor Saunders Brentsville 2B Junior
Atori Lane Warren County 3B Senior
Raegan Cullen Brentsville SS Senior
Sara Rollins Meridian C Senior
Lacie Glascock Warren County At-Large Senior
Madelyn Ramsey Warren County At-Large Senior
Peyton Fisher Manassas Park DP/Flex Senior
Olivia Kelly Warren County P Junior
Avery Shifflett William Monroe P Junior
Cassidy Lam William Monroe P Senior
District Player of the Year -- Jamie Kelly Skyline Senior
District Coach of the Year – Matthew Thys Meridian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.