Brentsville JJ Hand catching.jpg

Brentsville's JJ Hand in action on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST TEAM

Outfield: Talan Shifflett, William Monroe, junior

Austin Harris, Brentsville, junior

Josh Wattles, Meridian, senior

First base: Johnny Daly, Brentsville, senior

Second base: Cameron Kerns, Skyline, freshman

Third base: Wyatt Dye, Brentsville, junior

Shortstop: Sam Barber, senior

Catcher: JJ Hand, Brentsville, sophomore

Designated hitter: Donovan Boles, Brentsville, senior

At-large: Parker Hildebrand, William Monroe

Cayden Morris, Skyline

Pitchers: Lance Williams, William Monroe, Grant Greiner, Meridian, Brayden Hutchison, Brentsville

Player of the year: JJ Hand, Brentsville

Coach of the year: Zach Foltz, Brentsville

SECOND TEAM

Outfield: Baylor Storke, Caroline, sophomore

Cameron Morris, Skyline, junior

Abe Gavelek, James Monroe, senior

First base: Job Sheads, Culpeper, sophomore

Second base: Elliot Inzana, William Monroe, senior

Third base: Ryan Curl, Skyline, junior

Shortstop: Mason Duval, Meridian, sophomore

Catcher: Zander Greene, Meridian, junior

Designated hitter: Jama; Neal, William Monroe, junior

At-large: Will Johns, Goochland, freshman

Roscoe Croushorn, Culpeper, junior

Pitchers: Charlie Monfort, Brentsville; Ian Talbott, Skyline; Adam Pitts, Caroline

