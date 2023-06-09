FIRST TEAM
Outfield: Talan Shifflett, William Monroe, junior
Austin Harris, Brentsville, junior
Josh Wattles, Meridian, senior
First base: Johnny Daly, Brentsville, senior
Second base: Cameron Kerns, Skyline, freshman
Third base: Wyatt Dye, Brentsville, junior
Shortstop: Sam Barber, senior
Catcher: JJ Hand, Brentsville, sophomore
Designated hitter: Donovan Boles, Brentsville, senior
At-large: Parker Hildebrand, William Monroe
Cayden Morris, Skyline
Pitchers: Lance Williams, William Monroe, Grant Greiner, Meridian, Brayden Hutchison, Brentsville
Player of the year: JJ Hand, Brentsville
Coach of the year: Zach Foltz, Brentsville
SECOND TEAM
Outfield: Baylor Storke, Caroline, sophomore
Cameron Morris, Skyline, junior
Abe Gavelek, James Monroe, senior
First base: Job Sheads, Culpeper, sophomore
Second base: Elliot Inzana, William Monroe, senior
Third base: Ryan Curl, Skyline, junior
Shortstop: Mason Duval, Meridian, sophomore
Catcher: Zander Greene, Meridian, junior
Designated hitter: Jama; Neal, William Monroe, junior
At-large: Will Johns, Goochland, freshman
Roscoe Croushorn, Culpeper, junior
Pitchers: Charlie Monfort, Brentsville; Ian Talbott, Skyline; Adam Pitts, Caroline
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.