FIRST TEAM
Zack Diggs Skyline SR.
Brady Lam William Monroe SO.
Gabe Campbell Caroline SR.
Elias Carter Skyline SR.
Tucker Shifflett William Monroe SR.
Wyatt Trundle Meridian SR.
Wood Johnson Maggie Walker SR.
Jay Freeman Caroline SR.
Player of the Year Zack Diggs Skyline SR.
Coach of the Year Harold Chunn Skyline
SECOND TEAM
Dezaun Robinson James Monroe SO.
Elijah Cabness Skyline SR.
Nathan Amos Culpeper SR.
Colby Wood Skyline JR.
Grant Grenier Meridian JR.
Trey Moore Brentsville JR.
Dwayne Tucker Skyline SO.
Tremon Adams James Monroe SR.
Honorable Mention:
Delonte Liggans-Johnson (Arm), Parker Hildebrand (WM), Daylen Martino (Mer), Marshall Barton (WC), Jamason Pryor (Gooch), Jalen Haney (Caro), Jordan McGlawn (MP)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.