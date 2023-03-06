basketball generic.jpg

FIRST TEAM

Zack Diggs Skyline SR.

Brady Lam William Monroe SO.

Gabe Campbell Caroline SR.

Elias Carter Skyline SR.

Tucker Shifflett William Monroe SR.

Wyatt Trundle Meridian SR.

Wood Johnson Maggie Walker SR.

Jay Freeman Caroline SR.

Player of the Year Zack Diggs Skyline SR.

Coach of the Year Harold Chunn Skyline

SECOND TEAM

Dezaun Robinson James Monroe SO.

Elijah Cabness Skyline SR.

Nathan Amos Culpeper SR.

Colby Wood Skyline JR.

Grant Grenier Meridian JR.

Trey Moore Brentsville JR.

Dwayne Tucker Skyline SO.

Tremon Adams James Monroe SR.

Honorable Mention:

Delonte Liggans-Johnson (Arm), Parker Hildebrand (WM), Daylen Martino (Mer), Marshall Barton (WC), Jamason Pryor (Gooch), Jalen Haney (Caro), Jordan McGlawn (MP)

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.