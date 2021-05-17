football generic.jpg
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Quarterback Brian Courtney Independence 11

Center Ayden Doczi Goochland 12

O. Lineman Patrick Slate Skyline 12

O. Lineman Tyler Nix Brentsville 10

O. Lineman Luke Rogers Independence 10

O. Lineman Clifton Grant III Central-Woodstock 12

Running Back Logan Maiatico Skyline 12

Running Back Bryce Post Warren Co 12

Running Back Conner Popielarz Goochland 12

Receiver Marion Haley Skyline 12

Receiver Kameron Holman Goochland 12

Receiver Josh Hand Independence 11

Tight End Griffin Patterson Independence 12

Kicker Keegan Shackford Independence 12

Kick Returner Josh Hand Independence 11

Kick Returner Kameron Holman Goochland 12

O. All-Purpose C.J. Towles Goochland 11

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

D. Lineman Will Wolf Skyline 12

D. Lineman Ryan Binstead Brentsville 12

D. Lineman Kai Burton Goochland 11

Defensive End De’Andre Robinson Goochland 10

Defensive End Isaiah Taylor William Monroe 11

Linebacker Harlem Sanchez Independence 10

Linebacker Will Stratton Goochland 12

Linebacker Jake Johnson Brentsville 12

Linebacker Chris Moin Skyline 12

Defensive Back George Papadopoulos George Mason 11

Defensive Back CJ Towles Goochland 11

Defensive Back Aidan Ryan James Monroe 12

Defensive Back Kameron Holman Goochland 12

Punter Keegan Shackford Independence 12

Punt Returner Logan Maiatico Skyline 12

D. All-Purpose Brian Courtney Independence 11

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Quarterback Beau Lang Brentsville 11

Quarterback Jordan Dorsey Lightridge 10

Center Owen Donohue Independence 11

O. Lineman Jahran Tucker Goochland 11

O. Lineman Andrew Williams James Monroe 12

O. Lineman Anthony Donkoh Lightridge 10

O. Lineman Payton Williams Independence 11

Running Back Elijah Tidwell Independence 12

Running Back Payton Simmons Manassas Park 11

Running Back Jonathan Suarez Lightridge 10

Receiver Brevin Scott Central-Woodstock 12

Receiver Wilson Randolph Lightridge 9

Receiver Guy Hayes Brentsville 12

Tight End Graham Felgar George Mason 11

Kicker Doug Cummings Skyline 12

Kick Returner Aiden Vaught Skyline 9

O. All-Purpose Robert Silva George Mason 12

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

D. Lineman Griffin Patterson Independence 12

D. Lineman Anthony Donkoh Lightridge 10

D. Lineman Christian Hamm James Monroe 11

Defensive End Matthew Teague George Mason 12

Defensive End Ethan Applegate Independence 11

Linebacker Cordel Washington James Monroe 11

Linebacker Anthony Holland Goochland 12

Linebacker Isaiah Dyer Central-Woodstock 11

Linebacker Chris Detwiller Brentsville 12

Defensive Back Jackson Schnetzler Brentsville 11

Defensive Back Cole Parvin Independence 12

Defensive Back Noah Elansary Independence 11

Defensive Back Brevin Scott Central-Woodstock 12

Punter Robert Silva George Mason 12

Punt Returner Kameron Holman Goochland 12

D. All-Purpose Omarian Quarles Goochland 11

Region 3B Offensive Player of the Year: Brian Courtney, Independence

Region 3B Defensive Player of the Year: Will Wolf, Skyline

Region 3B Coach of the Year: R.J. Windows, Independence

