FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Quarterback Brian Courtney Independence 11
Center Ayden Doczi Goochland 12
O. Lineman Patrick Slate Skyline 12
O. Lineman Tyler Nix Brentsville 10
O. Lineman Luke Rogers Independence 10
O. Lineman Clifton Grant III Central-Woodstock 12
Running Back Logan Maiatico Skyline 12
Running Back Bryce Post Warren Co 12
Running Back Conner Popielarz Goochland 12
Receiver Marion Haley Skyline 12
Receiver Kameron Holman Goochland 12
Receiver Josh Hand Independence 11
Tight End Griffin Patterson Independence 12
Kicker Keegan Shackford Independence 12
Kick Returner Josh Hand Independence 11
Kick Returner Kameron Holman Goochland 12
O. All-Purpose C.J. Towles Goochland 11
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
D. Lineman Will Wolf Skyline 12
D. Lineman Ryan Binstead Brentsville 12
D. Lineman Kai Burton Goochland 11
Defensive End De’Andre Robinson Goochland 10
Defensive End Isaiah Taylor William Monroe 11
Linebacker Harlem Sanchez Independence 10
Linebacker Will Stratton Goochland 12
Linebacker Jake Johnson Brentsville 12
Linebacker Chris Moin Skyline 12
Defensive Back George Papadopoulos George Mason 11
Defensive Back CJ Towles Goochland 11
Defensive Back Aidan Ryan James Monroe 12
Defensive Back Kameron Holman Goochland 12
Punter Keegan Shackford Independence 12
Punt Returner Logan Maiatico Skyline 12
D. All-Purpose Brian Courtney Independence 11
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Quarterback Beau Lang Brentsville 11
Quarterback Jordan Dorsey Lightridge 10
Center Owen Donohue Independence 11
O. Lineman Jahran Tucker Goochland 11
O. Lineman Andrew Williams James Monroe 12
O. Lineman Anthony Donkoh Lightridge 10
O. Lineman Payton Williams Independence 11
Running Back Elijah Tidwell Independence 12
Running Back Payton Simmons Manassas Park 11
Running Back Jonathan Suarez Lightridge 10
Receiver Brevin Scott Central-Woodstock 12
Receiver Wilson Randolph Lightridge 9
Receiver Guy Hayes Brentsville 12
Tight End Graham Felgar George Mason 11
Kicker Doug Cummings Skyline 12
Kick Returner Aiden Vaught Skyline 9
O. All-Purpose Robert Silva George Mason 12
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
D. Lineman Griffin Patterson Independence 12
D. Lineman Anthony Donkoh Lightridge 10
D. Lineman Christian Hamm James Monroe 11
Defensive End Matthew Teague George Mason 12
Defensive End Ethan Applegate Independence 11
Linebacker Cordel Washington James Monroe 11
Linebacker Anthony Holland Goochland 12
Linebacker Isaiah Dyer Central-Woodstock 11
Linebacker Chris Detwiller Brentsville 12
Defensive Back Jackson Schnetzler Brentsville 11
Defensive Back Cole Parvin Independence 12
Defensive Back Noah Elansary Independence 11
Defensive Back Brevin Scott Central-Woodstock 12
Punter Robert Silva George Mason 12
Punt Returner Kameron Holman Goochland 12
D. All-Purpose Omarian Quarles Goochland 11
Region 3B Offensive Player of the Year: Brian Courtney, Independence
Region 3B Defensive Player of the Year: Will Wolf, Skyline
Region 3B Coach of the Year: R.J. Windows, Independence
