FIRST TEAM
Forward: Maddie Miller, junior, Meridian
Forward: Maddy Howells, junior, Brentsville
Forward: Kaci Johnson, sophomore, Maggie Walker
Forward: Bridget Hay, sophomore, Warren County
Forward: Alex Devory, freshman, William Monroe
Midfielder: Peyton McGovern, junior, Brentsville
Midfielder: Valentina Nardone, junior, Brentsville
Midfielder: Caroline DeGuenther, junior, Maggie Walker
Midfielder: Maureen Tremblay, junior, Meridian
Midfielder: Madi Devory, freshman, William Monroe
Defender: Madilyn Rolader, junior, Brentsville
Defender: Livi Sharaff, junior, William Monroe
Defender: Reese Natysin, sophomore, Brentsville
Defender: Savannah Vonderhaar, junior, Brentsville
Goalie: Lily Williamson, sophomore, Meridian
Goalie: Haley Garber, sophomore, Brentsville
Player of the year: Peyton McGovern, Brentsville
Coach of the year: Grant Lay, Warren County
SECOND TEAM
Forward: Mia Rodriguez, junior, Meridian
Forward: Emma Flannagan, freshman, Meridian
Forward: Chloe Layne, sophomore, Brentsville
Forward: Sophia Issacs, senior, Maggie Walker
Forward: Arianna Blanco, sophomore, Manassas Park
Midfielder: Sadie Rosner, freshman, Warren County
Midfielder: Kaitlin Cameron, senior, Warren County
Midfielder: Audrey Moya, senior, Warren County
Midfielder: Jane Fiegel, senior, Meridian
Midfielder: Aubrey Earman, freshman, Brentsville
Defender: Jaclyn Clark, junior, Warren County
Defender: Charlotte Hill, junior, Meridian
Defender: Sydney Orange, junior, William Monroe
Defender: Hannah Carroll, freshman, William Monroe
Goalie: Kyla Kaczmarczyk, freshman, Brentsville
Goalie: Caraline Kennedy, senior, Maggie Walker
Scott Kerns has coached high school girls soccer in Prince William County for 17 seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.