IN_Meridian vs Brentsville G Soccer_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_9327.jpg
Buy Now

Brentsville's Peyton McGovern (12) pushes the ball out over midfield during Class 3 Region B final against Meridian, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography

 Doug Stroud

FIRST TEAM

Forward: Maddie Miller, junior, Meridian

Forward: Maddy Howells, junior, Brentsville

Forward: Kaci Johnson, sophomore, Maggie Walker

Forward: Bridget Hay, sophomore, Warren County

Forward: Alex Devory, freshman, William Monroe

Midfielder: Peyton McGovern, junior, Brentsville

Midfielder: Valentina Nardone, junior, Brentsville

Midfielder: Caroline DeGuenther, junior, Maggie Walker

Midfielder: Maureen Tremblay, junior, Meridian

Midfielder: Madi Devory, freshman, William Monroe

Defender: Madilyn Rolader, junior, Brentsville

Defender: Livi Sharaff, junior, William Monroe

Defender: Reese Natysin, sophomore, Brentsville

Defender: Savannah Vonderhaar, junior, Brentsville

Goalie: Lily Williamson, sophomore, Meridian

Goalie: Haley Garber, sophomore, Brentsville

Player of the year: Peyton McGovern, Brentsville

Coach of the year: Grant Lay, Warren County

SECOND TEAM

Forward: Mia Rodriguez, junior, Meridian

Forward: Emma Flannagan, freshman, Meridian

Forward: Chloe Layne, sophomore, Brentsville

Forward: Sophia Issacs, senior, Maggie Walker

Forward: Arianna Blanco, sophomore, Manassas Park

Midfielder: Sadie Rosner, freshman, Warren County

Midfielder: Kaitlin Cameron, senior, Warren County

Midfielder: Audrey Moya, senior, Warren County

Midfielder: Jane Fiegel, senior, Meridian

Midfielder: Aubrey Earman, freshman, Brentsville

Defender: Jaclyn Clark, junior, Warren County

Defender: Charlotte Hill, junior, Meridian

Defender: Sydney Orange, junior, William Monroe

Defender: Hannah Carroll, freshman, William Monroe

Goalie: Kyla Kaczmarczyk, freshman, Brentsville

Goalie: Caraline Kennedy, senior, Maggie Walker 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.