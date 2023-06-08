IN_Brentsville Softball State Quarters_S51_2370.jpg
Buy Now

Brentsville's team captain Natalie Quinlan (6) rips a double against York during the Class 3 state quarterfinals, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography

 Doug Stroud

FIRST TEAM

Madison Jenkins Skyline OF Senior

Kylee Quinn Culpeper OF Senior

Jaylia Mills Goochland OF Senior

Sadie Grimes Goochland 1B Sophomore

Taylor Mallory William Monroe 2B Senior

Natalie Quinlan Brentsville 3B Senior

Jamie Kelly Skyline SS Senior

Taylor Reel Skyline C Junior

Reese Mamajek Meridian At-Large Junior

Natalie Marvin Brentsville At-Large Freshman

Atori Lane Warren County DP/Flex Senior

Peyton Kaufman Skyline P Senior

Elena Clark-Wilson Meridian P Sophomore

Chelsey Farthing Goochland P Junior

SECOND TEAM

Ashton Spiker Skyline OF Senior

Avery Shifflett William Monroe OF Junior

Kate Search Brentsville OF Sophomore

Madison Keelen Meridian 1B Junior

Taylor Saunders Brentsville 2B Junior

Jordyn Wilkerson Caroline 3B Freshman

Alyssa Jones Maggie Walker SS Junior

Sara Rollins Meridian C Senior

Lacie Glascock Warren County At-Large Senior

Kaitlyn Postelle Culpeper At-Large Freshman

Madison Duke Goochland DP/Flex Senior

Danielle Clem Brentsville P Sophomore

Jaidyn Tingen Caroline P Freshman

Hailey Metzger Culpeper P Junior

Region 3B Player of the Year -- Natalie Quinlan Brentsville Senior

Region 3B Coach of the Year – Mike Post Brentsville

