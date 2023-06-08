FIRST TEAM
Madison Jenkins Skyline OF Senior
Kylee Quinn Culpeper OF Senior
Jaylia Mills Goochland OF Senior
Sadie Grimes Goochland 1B Sophomore
Taylor Mallory William Monroe 2B Senior
Natalie Quinlan Brentsville 3B Senior
Jamie Kelly Skyline SS Senior
Taylor Reel Skyline C Junior
Reese Mamajek Meridian At-Large Junior
Natalie Marvin Brentsville At-Large Freshman
Atori Lane Warren County DP/Flex Senior
Peyton Kaufman Skyline P Senior
Elena Clark-Wilson Meridian P Sophomore
Chelsey Farthing Goochland P Junior
SECOND TEAM
Ashton Spiker Skyline OF Senior
Avery Shifflett William Monroe OF Junior
Kate Search Brentsville OF Sophomore
Madison Keelen Meridian 1B Junior
Taylor Saunders Brentsville 2B Junior
Jordyn Wilkerson Caroline 3B Freshman
Alyssa Jones Maggie Walker SS Junior
Sara Rollins Meridian C Senior
Lacie Glascock Warren County At-Large Senior
Kaitlyn Postelle Culpeper At-Large Freshman
Madison Duke Goochland DP/Flex Senior
Danielle Clem Brentsville P Sophomore
Jaidyn Tingen Caroline P Freshman
Hailey Metzger Culpeper P Junior
Region 3B Player of the Year -- Natalie Quinlan Brentsville Senior
Region 3B Coach of the Year – Mike Post Brentsville
