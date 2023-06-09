COY Brian Logan- Kettle Run
POY Gavin Brown - Brentsville
Defensive POY Colin Malloy- Kettle Run
Offensive POY Gavin Brown- Brentsville
1st team Attack
Matt Green Kettle Run
GAVIN BROWN BRENTSVILLE
Billy Brooks Fauquier
Jake Green Kettle Run
Bryce McAnany Kettle Run
2nd team Attack
Christian Friedl Fauquier
Jacob Mills Culpeper
John Russell Liberty
Dean Zike Meridian
Ean Dwiega Liberty
Rex Crespin Meridian
1st team Midfield
Kobe Link Fauquier
Scott Barone Kettle Run
NOAH CALLAHAN BRENTSVILLE
Tyler Daigle Kettle Run
Luke Dumont James Monroe
2nd team Midfield
Mason Turner Liberty
Derrick Brown Eastern View
Morgan Robey Kettle Run
Cole Plaster Culpeper
Ryan Sample Kettle Run
1st team Defense
Colin Malloy Kettle Run
ZANDER VETTER BRENTSVILLE
Brendan O'Hara Fauquier
Jack Boyle Kettle Run
Kyle Jinks Meridian
2nd team Defense
Joey Renzi Fauquier
Logan O'Hara Eastern View
Avery Foresman James Monroe
Tucker Deane Culpeper
Alex Jacobson Meridian
1st team goalie
JASON DEAN BRENTSVILLE
2nd team Goalie
Luke Moriarty Kettle Run
1st team FOGO
Will Jacobson (FOGO) Meridian
2nd team FOGO
JOEY SCIAVOLINO BRENTSVILLE
1st team LSM
Carson Hawkins (LSM) Kettle Run
2nd team LSM
Grady Panagos Fauquier
1st team SSDM
JACK STROUD BRENTSVILLE
2nd team SSDM
Danny Oppenheimer Meridian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.