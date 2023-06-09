lacrosse generic 3.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

COY Brian Logan- Kettle Run

POY Gavin Brown - Brentsville

Defensive POY Colin Malloy- Kettle Run

Offensive POY Gavin Brown- Brentsville

1st team Attack

Matt Green Kettle Run

GAVIN BROWN BRENTSVILLE

Billy Brooks Fauquier

Jake Green Kettle Run

Bryce McAnany Kettle Run

2nd team Attack

Christian Friedl Fauquier

Jacob Mills Culpeper

John Russell Liberty

Dean Zike Meridian

Ean Dwiega Liberty

Rex Crespin Meridian

1st team Midfield

Kobe Link Fauquier

Scott Barone Kettle Run

NOAH CALLAHAN BRENTSVILLE

Tyler Daigle Kettle Run

Luke Dumont James Monroe

2nd team Midfield

Mason Turner Liberty

Derrick Brown Eastern View

Morgan Robey Kettle Run

Cole Plaster Culpeper

Ryan Sample Kettle Run

1st team Defense

Colin Malloy Kettle Run

ZANDER VETTER BRENTSVILLE

Brendan O'Hara Fauquier

Jack Boyle Kettle Run

Kyle Jinks Meridian

2nd team Defense

Joey Renzi Fauquier

Logan O'Hara Eastern View

Avery Foresman James Monroe

Tucker Deane Culpeper

Alex Jacobson Meridian

1st team goalie

JASON DEAN BRENTSVILLE

2nd team Goalie

Luke Moriarty Kettle Run

1st team FOGO

Will Jacobson (FOGO) Meridian

2nd team FOGO

JOEY SCIAVOLINO BRENTSVILLE

1st team LSM

Carson Hawkins (LSM) Kettle Run

2nd team LSM

Grady Panagos Fauquier

1st team SSDM

JACK STROUD BRENTSVILLE

2nd team SSDM

Danny Oppenheimer Meridian

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.