FIRST TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Pitcher Ryan Marohn Freedom 2023

Pitcher Jordan Capuano Patriot 2023

Pitcher Brett Renfrow Colgan 2023

Catcher Jae’dan Carter Colgan 2023

1st Base Kameron Mahoney Patriot 2023

2nd Base Matthew Westley Colgan 2023

3rd Base Tyler Bassett Colgan 2024

Shortstop Christian Carver Freedom 2023

Outfielder Zyhir Hope Colonial Forge 2023

Outfielder Grady Lenahan Patriot 2025

Outfielder Brett Renfrow Colgan 2023

DH Mason Butash Freedom 2023

At-Large Zach Colangelo Colonial Forge 2023

At-Large Caleb Ramey Patriot 2023

Player of the Year Zyhir Hope Colonial Forge 2023

Player of the Year Grady Lenahan Patriot 2025

Coach of the Year Mark Wrighte Freedom

SECOND TEAM 

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Pitcher Matthew Westley Colgan 2023

Pitcher Aidan Ellerts Woodbridge 2024

Pitcher Sammy Michel Battlefield 2025

Catcher JP Williams Battlefield 2023

1st Base Caden Colangelo Colgan 2023

2nd Base Caleb Ramey Patriot 2023

3rd Base Justin Lanouette Freedom 2024

Shortstop Julius Bagnerise Colgan 2025

Outfielder Marsden Zajac Colgan 2023

Outfielder Griffin Burkholder Freedom 2024

Outfielder Eli Edelman Freedom 2023

DH Christian Abney Colgan 2023

At-Large Cooper Harris Battlefield 2023

At-Large Hayden Bond Forest Park 2023

