FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Pitcher Ryan Marohn Freedom 2023
Pitcher Jordan Capuano Patriot 2023
Pitcher Brett Renfrow Colgan 2023
Catcher Jae’dan Carter Colgan 2023
1st Base Kameron Mahoney Patriot 2023
2nd Base Matthew Westley Colgan 2023
3rd Base Tyler Bassett Colgan 2024
Shortstop Christian Carver Freedom 2023
Outfielder Zyhir Hope Colonial Forge 2023
Outfielder Grady Lenahan Patriot 2025
Outfielder Brett Renfrow Colgan 2023
DH Mason Butash Freedom 2023
At-Large Zach Colangelo Colonial Forge 2023
At-Large Caleb Ramey Patriot 2023
Player of the Year Zyhir Hope Colonial Forge 2023
Player of the Year Grady Lenahan Patriot 2025
Coach of the Year Mark Wrighte Freedom
SECOND TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Pitcher Matthew Westley Colgan 2023
Pitcher Aidan Ellerts Woodbridge 2024
Pitcher Sammy Michel Battlefield 2025
Catcher JP Williams Battlefield 2023
1st Base Caden Colangelo Colgan 2023
2nd Base Caleb Ramey Patriot 2023
3rd Base Justin Lanouette Freedom 2024
Shortstop Julius Bagnerise Colgan 2025
Outfielder Marsden Zajac Colgan 2023
Outfielder Griffin Burkholder Freedom 2024
Outfielder Eli Edelman Freedom 2023
DH Christian Abney Colgan 2023
At-Large Cooper Harris Battlefield 2023
At-Large Hayden Bond Forest Park 2023
