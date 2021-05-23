CLASS 6 REGION B TENNIS
Team brackets
BOYS
Quarterfinals
Monday, May 24
No. 8 Woodbridge at No. 1 Battlefield, 4 p.m.
No. 5 Forest Park at No. 4 Colonial Forge, 4 p.m.
No. 7 Osbourn Park/Patriot at No. 2 Colgan, 4 p.m.
No. 6 John Champe at No. 3 Riverbend, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25
Semifinals at higher seed
4 p.m.
Thursday, May 27
Final at higher seed
4 p.m.
GIRLS
Quarterfinals
Monday, May 24
No. 8 Hylton at No. 1 Patriot, 4 p.m.
No. 5 Forest Park at No. 4 Riverbend, 4 p.m.
No. 7 Osbourn Park at No. 2 Colgan, 4 p.m.
No. 6 Battlefield at No. 3 Massaponax, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25
Semifinals at higher seed
4 p.m.
Thursday, May 27
Final at higher seed
4 p.m.
