CLASS 6 REGION B TENNIS

Team brackets

BOYS

Quarterfinals

Monday, May 24

No. 8 Woodbridge at No. 1 Battlefield, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Forest Park at No. 4 Colonial Forge, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Osbourn Park/Patriot at No. 2 Colgan, 4 p.m.

No. 6 John Champe at No. 3 Riverbend, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25

Semifinals at higher seed

4 p.m.

Thursday, May 27

Final at higher seed

4 p.m.

GIRLS

Quarterfinals

Monday, May 24

No. 8 Hylton at No. 1 Patriot, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Forest Park at No. 4 Riverbend, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Osbourn Park at No. 2 Colgan, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Battlefield at No. 3 Massaponax, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25

Semifinals at higher seed

4 p.m.

Thursday, May 27

Final at higher seed

4 p.m.

