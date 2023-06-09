690A3104.jpg
Colgan's Samantha Deguzman celebrates her opening goal along with teammate Anna Simmons during their squad's eventual 4-0 win over Battlefield in regional final action on Friday, June 2, 2023.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Forward Samantha DeGuzman Colgan SR

Forward Mya Townes John Champe SO

Forward Ava Kertgate Colonial Forge SR

Forward Addy Hess Freedom-SR JR

Midfielder Kyndal Shuler Battlefield FR

Midfielder Anna Simmons Colgan SR

Midfielder McKenna Kolasch Battlefield SR

Midfielder Maria Walsh Colonial Forge SR

Defender Kamryn Winger Colgan JR

Defender Carly Brimhall Colonial Forge SR

Defender Ayda Pannell John Champe SO

Defender Cambria Kendall Colgan JR

At-Large Rylie Swenson Battlefield SR

At-Large Maci Landel Colonial Forge SR

AT-Large Maggie Neall Forest Park SR

Goalkeeper Chase Rooney Colgan SO

Player of the Year: Samantha DeGuzman Colgan SR

Coach of the Year: Tom Warzywak Colgan

SECOND TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Forward Nicole Cargill Forest Park SR

Forward Callie Houtz Patriot SO

Forward Camille Daniel Patriot SR

Forward Jazmin Jackson Osbourn Park Sr

Midfielder Carrie Tulk Freedom-SR JR

Midfielder Ava Hecker Colonial Forge SR

Midfielder Carly Brock Patriot SR

Midfielder Aryanna Oliver Woodbridge SO

Defender Chloe Nelson Colgan SO

Defender Cammi Beckmeyer Battlefield JR

Defender Rose Mesterhazy Colonial Forge JR

Defender Grace King Freedom-SR JR

At-Large Olivia Dingman Hylton SR

At-Large Kailey Hill Freedom-SR FR

At-Large Alexys Savage John Champe JR

Goalkeeper Avery Strohecker Freedom-SR JR

