FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Forward Samantha DeGuzman Colgan SR
Forward Mya Townes John Champe SO
Forward Ava Kertgate Colonial Forge SR
Forward Addy Hess Freedom-SR JR
Midfielder Kyndal Shuler Battlefield FR
Midfielder Anna Simmons Colgan SR
Midfielder McKenna Kolasch Battlefield SR
Midfielder Maria Walsh Colonial Forge SR
Defender Kamryn Winger Colgan JR
Defender Carly Brimhall Colonial Forge SR
Defender Ayda Pannell John Champe SO
Defender Cambria Kendall Colgan JR
At-Large Rylie Swenson Battlefield SR
At-Large Maci Landel Colonial Forge SR
AT-Large Maggie Neall Forest Park SR
Goalkeeper Chase Rooney Colgan SO
Player of the Year: Samantha DeGuzman Colgan SR
Coach of the Year: Tom Warzywak Colgan
SECOND TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Forward Nicole Cargill Forest Park SR
Forward Callie Houtz Patriot SO
Forward Camille Daniel Patriot SR
Forward Jazmin Jackson Osbourn Park Sr
Midfielder Carrie Tulk Freedom-SR JR
Midfielder Ava Hecker Colonial Forge SR
Midfielder Carly Brock Patriot SR
Midfielder Aryanna Oliver Woodbridge SO
Defender Chloe Nelson Colgan SO
Defender Cammi Beckmeyer Battlefield JR
Defender Rose Mesterhazy Colonial Forge JR
Defender Grace King Freedom-SR JR
At-Large Olivia Dingman Hylton SR
At-Large Kailey Hill Freedom-SR FR
At-Large Alexys Savage John Champe JR
Goalkeeper Avery Strohecker Freedom-SR JR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.