CLASS 6 REGION B SINGLES/DOUBLES TENNIS

BOYS

All matches at Patriot High School

SINGLES (all matches at 3 p.m.)

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, June 1

Kamaresan (John Champe) def. Argandona (Woodbridge), 6-0, 6-1

Sherry Saeed (Forest Park) def. D. Brewster (Massaponax) 6-0, 6-0

Matthew Staton (Colgan) def. Ahmadi (Osbourn Park), 6-0, 6-0

Wexler (Riverbend) def. T. Brown (Battlefield), 6-0, 4-6, 6-0

Semifinals at Patriot HS, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Saeed vs. Kamaresan

Staton vs. Wexler

Final

Thursday, June 3

DOUBLES

All matches at Patriot HS (5 p.m.)

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, June 1

T. Brown, J. Brown (Battlefield) def. Argandiona/Kim (Woodbridge), 6-0, 6-0

Sherry Saeed/Adekambi (Forest Park) def. D. Brewster, N. Brewster (Massaponax), 6-2, 6-3

Rodriguez/Staton (Colgan)  def. Schwab/Agarwal (Patriot), 6-0, 6-0

C. Catullo/Wexler (Riverbend) def. Hudson/Kamaresan (John Champe), 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

Semifinals at Patriot HS, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

T. Brown, J. Brown (Battlefield) vs. Sherry Saeed/Adekambi (Forest Park) 

Rodriguez/Staton (Colgan) vs. C. Catullo/Wexler (Riverbend) 

Final

Thursday, June 3

GIRLS

All matches at Battlefield High School

SINGLES (all matches start at 3 p.m.)

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, June 1

Maya Bravo (Patriot) def. Layla Beshir (Forest Park)

Abby Cinco (Massaponax) def. Emory Schelling (Woodbridge) 6-0, 6-1

Emily Staton (Colgan) def. Jessica Bowie (Battlefield)

No. 6 Nivisha Vikraman (John Champe) vs. No. 3 Kendal Chang (Riverbend)

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 2

Bravo vs. Cinco

Staton vs. Vikraman/Chang

Final

Thursday, June 3

DOUBLES (all matches at 5 p.m.)

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, June 1

No. 8 Schelling/Demko vs. No. 1 Alston/Alston (Patriot)

No. 5 Beshir/Johnson (Forest Park) vs. No. 4 Chang/Jani (Riverbend)

No. 7 Vikraman/Hoang (John Champe) vs. No. 2 Staton/Riedy (Colgan)

No 6 Bowie/Gilga (Battlefield) vs. No. 3 Cinco/Hyldahl (Massaponax)

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 2

Final

Thursday, June 3

