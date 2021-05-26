CLASS 6 REGION B SINGLES/DOUBLES TENNIS
BOYS
All matches at Patriot High School
SINGLES (all matches at 3 p.m.)
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, June 1
No. 1 Kamaresan (John Champe) vs. No. 8 Argandona (Woodbridge)
No. 4 Wexler (Riverbend) vs. No. 5 Sherry Saeed (Forest Park)
No. 2 Matthew Staton (Colgan) vs. No. 7 Ahmadi (Osbourn Park)
No. 3 Brewster (Massaponax) vs. No. 6 T. Brown (Battlefield)
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 2
Final
Thursday, June 3
DOUBLES
All matches at Patriot HS (5 p.m.)
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, June 1
No. 1 T. Brown.J. Brown (Battlefield) vs. No. 8 Argandiona/Kim (Woodbridge)
No. 4 C. Catullo/Wexler (Riverbend) vs. No. 5 Sherry Saeed/Adekambi (Forest Park)
No. 2 Rodriguez/Matthew Staton (Colgan) vs. No. 7 Schwab/Agarwal (Patriot)
No. 3 D. Brewster/N. Brewster (Massaponax) vs. No. 6 Hudson/Kamaresan (John Champe)
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 2
Final
Thursday, June 3
GIRLS
All matches at Battlefield High School
SINGLES (all matches start at 3 p.m.)
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, June 1
No. 8 Layla Beshir (Forest Park) vs. No. 1 Maya Bravo (Patriot)
No. 5 Emory Schelling (Woodbridge) at No. 4 Abby Cinco (Massaponax)
No. 7 Jessica Bowie (Battlefield) vs. No. 2 Emily Staton (Colgan)
No. 6 Nivisha Vikraman (John Champe) vs. No. 3 Kendal Chang (Riverbend)
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 2
Final
Thursday, June 3
DOUBLES (all matches at 5 p.m.)
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, June 1
No. 8 Schelling/Demko vs. No. 1 Alston/Alston (Patriot)
No. 5 Beshir/Johnson (Forest Park) vs. No. 4 Chang/Jani (Riverbend)
No. 7 Vikraman/Hoang (John Champe) vs. No. 2 Staton/Riedy (Colgan)
No 6 Bowie/Gilga (Battlefield) vs. No. 3 Cinco/Hyldahl (Massaponax)
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 2
Final
Thursday, June 3
