CLASS 6 REGION B SINGLES/DOUBLES TENNIS
BOYS
All matches at Patriot High School
SINGLES
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, June 1
Kamaresan (John Champe) def. Argandona (Woodbridge), 6-0, 6-1
Sherry Saeed (Forest Park) def. D. Brewster (Massaponax) 6-0, 6-0
Matthew Staton (Colgan) def. Ahmadi (Osbourn Park), 6-0, 6-0
Wexler (Riverbend) def. T. Brown (Battlefield), 6-0, 4-6, 6-0
Semifinals at Patriot HS
Wednesday, June 2
Saeed def. Kamaresan 6-3, 6-4
Staton def. Wexler, 6-1, 6-0
Final
Thursday, June 3
Staton def. Saeed, 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES
All matches at Patriot HS
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, June 1
T. Brown, J. Brown (Battlefield) def. Argandiona/Kim (Woodbridge), 6-0, 6-0
Sherry Saeed/Adekambi (Forest Park) def. D. Brewster, N. Brewster (Massaponax), 6-2, 6-3
Rodriguez/Staton (Colgan) def. Schwab/Agarwal (Patriot), 6-0, 6-0
C. Catullo/Wexler (Riverbend) def. Hudson/Kamaresan (John Champe), 6-4, 3-6, 6-1
Semifinals at Patriot HS
Wednesday, June 2
T. Brown, J. Brown (Battlefield) def. Sherry Saeed/Adekambi (Forest Park), 6-1, 6-7 (7-5), 6-4
Rodriguez/Staton (Colgan) def. C. Catullo/Wexler (Riverbend), 6-2, 6-1
Final
Thursday, June 3
Rodriguez/Staton (Colgan) def. T. Brown, J. Brown (Battlefield), 6-3, 6-3
GIRLS
All matches at Battlefield High School
SINGLES
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, June 1
Maya Bravo (Patriot) def. Layla Beshir (Forest Park). 6-0, 6-0
Abby Cinco (Massaponax) def. Emory Schelling (Woodbridge) 6-0, 6-2
Emily Staton (Colgan) def. Jessica Bowie (Battlefield), 6-2, 7-5
Kendal Chang (Riverbend) def. Nivisha Vikraman (John Champe), 6-3, 6-1
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 2
Bravo def. Cinco, 6-1, 6-1
Chang def. Staton, 6-1, 6-1
Final
Thursday, June 3
Chang def. Bravo, 6-4, 7-5
DOUBLES
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, June 1
Alston/Alston (Patriot) def. Schelling/Demko, 6-3, 6-3
Chang/Jani (Riverbend) def. Beshir/Johnson (Forest Park), 6-2, 6-1
Vikraman/Hoang (John Champe) def. Staton/Riedy (Colgan), 1-6, 6-2, 6-0
Cinco/Hyldahl (Massaponax) def. Bowie/Gilga (Battlefield), 6-2, 6-2
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 2
Chang/Jani (Riverbend) def. Alston/Alston (Patriot), 4-6, 6-7, 6-4
Vikraman/Hoang (John Champe) def. Cinco/Hyldahl (Massaponax), 6-1, 3-6, 7-6
Final
Thursday, June 3
Vikraman/Hoang (John Champe) def. Chang/Jani (Riverbend)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.