CLASS 6 REGION B SINGLES/DOUBLES TENNIS

BOYS

All matches at Patriot High School

SINGLES

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, June 1

Kamaresan (John Champe) def. Argandona (Woodbridge), 6-0, 6-1

Sherry Saeed (Forest Park) def. D. Brewster (Massaponax) 6-0, 6-0

Matthew Staton (Colgan) def. Ahmadi (Osbourn Park), 6-0, 6-0

Wexler (Riverbend) def. T. Brown (Battlefield), 6-0, 4-6, 6-0

Semifinals at Patriot HS

Wednesday, June 2

Saeed def. Kamaresan 6-3, 6-4

Staton def. Wexler, 6-1, 6-0

Final

Thursday, June 3

Staton def. Saeed, 6-0, 6-0

DOUBLES

All matches at Patriot HS

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, June 1

T. Brown, J. Brown (Battlefield) def. Argandiona/Kim (Woodbridge), 6-0, 6-0

Sherry Saeed/Adekambi (Forest Park) def. D. Brewster, N. Brewster (Massaponax), 6-2, 6-3

Rodriguez/Staton (Colgan)  def. Schwab/Agarwal (Patriot), 6-0, 6-0

C. Catullo/Wexler (Riverbend) def. Hudson/Kamaresan (John Champe), 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

Semifinals at Patriot HS

Wednesday, June 2

T. Brown, J. Brown (Battlefield) def. Sherry Saeed/Adekambi (Forest Park), 6-1, 6-7 (7-5), 6-4

Rodriguez/Staton (Colgan) def. C. Catullo/Wexler (Riverbend), 6-2, 6-1

Final

Thursday, June 3

Rodriguez/Staton (Colgan) def. T. Brown, J. Brown (Battlefield), 6-3, 6-3

GIRLS

All matches at Battlefield High School

SINGLES

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, June 1

Maya Bravo (Patriot) def. Layla Beshir (Forest Park). 6-0, 6-0

Abby Cinco (Massaponax) def. Emory Schelling (Woodbridge) 6-0, 6-2

Emily Staton (Colgan) def. Jessica Bowie (Battlefield), 6-2, 7-5

Kendal Chang (Riverbend) def. Nivisha Vikraman (John Champe), 6-3, 6-1 

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 2

Bravo def. Cinco, 6-1, 6-1

Chang def. Staton, 6-1, 6-1

Final

Thursday, June 3

Chang def. Bravo, 6-4, 7-5

DOUBLES 

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, June 1

Alston/Alston (Patriot) def. Schelling/Demko, 6-3, 6-3

Chang/Jani (Riverbend) def. Beshir/Johnson (Forest Park), 6-2, 6-1

Vikraman/Hoang (John Champe) def. Staton/Riedy (Colgan), 1-6, 6-2, 6-0

Cinco/Hyldahl (Massaponax) def. Bowie/Gilga (Battlefield), 6-2, 6-2

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 2

Chang/Jani (Riverbend) def. Alston/Alston (Patriot), 4-6, 6-7, 6-4

Vikraman/Hoang (John Champe) def. Cinco/Hyldahl (Massaponax), 6-1, 3-6, 7-6

Final

Thursday, June 3

Vikraman/Hoang (John Champe) def. Chang/Jani (Riverbend) 

