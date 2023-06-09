IN_Woodbridge vs Osbourn Park_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_7658.jpg
Osbourn Park's Samantha Borrayo (12) in wind-up against during Tuesday night's regional playoff game against Woodbridge, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

 Doug Stroud

FIRST TEAM 

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Pitcher Samantha Borrayo Osbourn Park Jr

Pitcher Ella Dawson John Champe Jr

Pitcher Dorsey Grose Colgan Fr

Catcher Cordia Hirschy Osbourn Park Soph

1st Base Madeline Smith Colonial Forge Sr

2nd Base Jada Holt Woodbridge Jr

3rd Base Janel Day Forest Park Sr

Shortstop Madison Johnson Battlefield Jr

Outfielder McKenzie Dewhurst Gar-Field Sr

Outfielder Amari Frederick Osbourn Park Jr

Outfielder Abbey Gillespie Freedom Sr

DP-Flex Madi Fillare Colgan Sr

At-Large Izzy Adame Colgan Jr

At-Large Jericho Tate Woodbridge Jr

Player of the Year Samantha Borrayo Osbourn Park Jr

Coach of the Year Patrick DeRosa Osbourn Park

SECOND TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Pitcher Grace Clary Woodbridge Sr

Pitcher Kaci Stephenson Colonial Forge Sr

Pitcher Jericho Tate Woodbridge Jr

Catcher Bobbi Tate Woodbridge Fr

1st Base Amiya Johnson Hylton Sr

2nd Base Jaylen Wright Battlefield Soph

3rd Base Trinity Gaither Battlefield Sr

Shortstop Keyonce Ewell Colgan Jr

Outfielder Kylie Barbier Woodbridge Jr

Outfielder Jordynn Carter Forest Park Fr

Outfielder Emily Casey Patriot Sr

DP-Flex Rowan Coale Battlefield Sr

At-Large Cameryn Denhup Gainesville Fr

At-Large Kiersten Miller Forest Park Jr

At-Large McKenzie Powell Freedom Soph

At-Large Natalie Stanton Patriot Soph

At-Large Makayla Taylor Colonial Forge Soph

At-Large Reagan Trottman Patriot Sr

