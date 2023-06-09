FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Pitcher Samantha Borrayo Osbourn Park Jr
Pitcher Ella Dawson John Champe Jr
Pitcher Dorsey Grose Colgan Fr
Catcher Cordia Hirschy Osbourn Park Soph
1st Base Madeline Smith Colonial Forge Sr
2nd Base Jada Holt Woodbridge Jr
3rd Base Janel Day Forest Park Sr
Shortstop Madison Johnson Battlefield Jr
Outfielder McKenzie Dewhurst Gar-Field Sr
Outfielder Amari Frederick Osbourn Park Jr
Outfielder Abbey Gillespie Freedom Sr
DP-Flex Madi Fillare Colgan Sr
At-Large Izzy Adame Colgan Jr
At-Large Jericho Tate Woodbridge Jr
Player of the Year Samantha Borrayo Osbourn Park Jr
Coach of the Year Patrick DeRosa Osbourn Park
SECOND TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Pitcher Grace Clary Woodbridge Sr
Pitcher Kaci Stephenson Colonial Forge Sr
Pitcher Jericho Tate Woodbridge Jr
Catcher Bobbi Tate Woodbridge Fr
1st Base Amiya Johnson Hylton Sr
2nd Base Jaylen Wright Battlefield Soph
3rd Base Trinity Gaither Battlefield Sr
Shortstop Keyonce Ewell Colgan Jr
Outfielder Kylie Barbier Woodbridge Jr
Outfielder Jordynn Carter Forest Park Fr
Outfielder Emily Casey Patriot Sr
DP-Flex Rowan Coale Battlefield Sr
At-Large Cameryn Denhup Gainesville Fr
At-Large Kiersten Miller Forest Park Jr
At-Large McKenzie Powell Freedom Soph
At-Large Natalie Stanton Patriot Soph
At-Large Makayla Taylor Colonial Forge Soph
At-Large Reagan Trottman Patriot Sr
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.